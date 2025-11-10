Praesidian Capital Announces Strategic Follow-On Equity Investment in Round 2

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, today announced that it has completed a strategic follow-on equity investment in Round 2, LLC, a premier designer, manufacturer, and marketer of collectible models, die-cast vehicles, hobby products and authentic farm toys.

Praesidian originally invested in Round 2 in 2021, partnering with the company to accelerate product development and broaden its reach across the enthusiast and hobbyist markets. The follow-on investment underscores Praesidian's long-term commitment to building market-leading consumer brands with loyal fan bases.

"Round 2 has continued to outperform expectations, demonstrating the strength of its leadership team and the enduring appeal of its iconic brands," said Jason Drattell, Founder and Managing Partner at Praesidian Capital. "Our additional investment reflects our confidence in the company's ability to capitalize on new growth opportunities, from product line extensions to international distribution, while maintaining the authenticity and nostalgia that define the Round 2 experience."

"Praesidian has been an exceptional partner," said Richard Barry, Chief Executive Officer of Round 2. "Their continued support allows us to invest even more aggressively in product innovation, supply chain capabilities, and digital engagement with our collector community. This partnership positions us to scale our brands while preserving the passion and craftsmanship that make Round 2 unique."

The follow-on investment marks the latest milestone in Praesidian's active lower-middle-market portfolio, which spans consumer, industrial, and business-services companies.

About Round 2, LLC

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Round 2 is a leading collectibles company that produces high-quality scale models, die-cast cars, slot cars, and pop-culture products under iconic brand names and licensed partnerships distributed through wholesale, retail and its own Direct to Consumer (DTC) business Autoworldstore.com. In addition, Round is the parent of Big Country toys which designs and manufactures authentic farms toys sold through specialty retailers and Bigcountrytoys.com. For more information, visit www.round2corp.com.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is a private equity firm focused on providing capital to established lower-middle-market businesses. With decades of experience, the Praesidian team partners with management to support growth, strategic acquisitions, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

