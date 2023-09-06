Praesidian Capital Welcomes David Blatte as Operating Partner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced today the addition of David Blatte as an Operating Partner. Mr. Blatte brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role, further strengthening Praesidian's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Praesidian team," remarked Jason Drattell, the Founder of Praesidian. "We have worked together over the years and his extensive knowledge, particularly within the consumer sector, will be an invaluable resource to our existing portfolio as well as new investment opportunities.

Mr. Blatte commented, "I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to focusing on both add-on and new investment opportunities."

Mr. Blatte brings more than 30 years of experience as an executive in private equity, banking and consumer goods. Most recently, he was the founder and CEO of Quaker Pet Group (now Worldwise, Inc.), one of the United States' premier pet accessory and manufacturing enterprises. Mr. Blatte graduated from the Wharton School of Business, where he was a Joseph Wharton Scholar.

