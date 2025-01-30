Prairie Cannabis Announces Grand Opening of New Naperville/Warrenville Dispensary

NAPERVILLE, Ill. and WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Cannabis is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first retail dispensary location in Naperville/Warrenville, Illinois, on Thursday February 6th, featuring a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and special deals and giveaways to celebrate the official opening. The dispensary is located at 4S120 Illinois Rte 59, on the border between Naperville and Warrenville across the street from Top Golf.

A New Destination for local Cannabis Enthusiasts

The new Prairie Cannabis store is a prime shopping destination for cannabis enthusiasts, providing a wide range of high-quality products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls and more. The dispensary is designed to create a welcoming, educational environment for all customers, whether they are experienced users or newcomers. The location even includes a private consultation room where customers will be able to book one-on-one sessions with experienced budtenders.

"We're excited to officially join the local business community and invite everyone to celebrate with us," said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at Prairie Cannabis. "Our store features a diverse selection of cannabis products at competitive prices, top notch budtenders to help customers find the right products for their needs, and the opportunity to save big by joining the Prairie FIRE Rewards club."

What to Expect

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 1pm on Thursday February 6th and will be attended by Warrenville city officials including Mayor Brummel, members of the Warrenville Chamber of Commerce and Prairie Cannabis team members.

This ceremony kicks off a weekend of specials including 25-40% off top cannabis brands, double Fire Rewards Club points on every purchase, penny sample with a $75+ purchase and chance to win a free 75" Smart TV courtesy of Rove Cannabis.

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is an Illinois-based company locally rooted in the spirit of Midwestern culture and community: as no-nonsense, hardworking, knowledgeable and welcoming. Inspired by the iconic Prairie School of architecture and design, our logo reflects the unique landscape and architectural heritage of the region, drawing from the elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright's famous stained-glass windows . With its first location opening in Naperville/Warrenville, Prairie Cannabis plans to expand further, with an additional location launching in Chicago in March, 2025.

