Prairie Cannabis Announces Groundbreaking of New Naperville Dispensary, Opening Just in Time for the "High Holidays"

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Cannabis is excited to announce that construction has begun on its first retail dispensary location in Naperville, Illinois. The dispensary, located at 4S120 Illinois Rte 59, is expected to open at the end of November, just in time for the holiday season.

A New Destination for Cannabis Enthusiasts in Naperville and Warrenville

The new Prairie Cannabis store will be the prime shopping destination for cannabis enthusiasts, providing a wide range of high-quality products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, and more. The dispensary is designed to create a welcoming, educational environment for all customers, whether they are experienced users or newcomers. The location even includes a private consultation room where customers will be able to book one-on-one sessions with experienced budtenders. As Prairie Cannabis continues to grow, this location will serve as the first stop for great deals and premium cannabis in the Naperville and Warrenville communities.

The location will feature a diverse selection of cannabis products at competitive prices, top notch sales people to help customers find the right products for their needs, and the opportunity to save big by joining the Prairie FIRE Rewards club. Prairie FIRE features exclusive offers, member only discounts, early access to new product drops, and the ability to "stack" 20-40% off daily deals with rewards points savings between 3-5% back on every purchase.

Staying in the know

The new dispensary, with construction already underway, is on track for a late November opening, and hiring for a number of full and part-time positions in the local community. To sign up for updates, be the first to find out our plans for the Grand Opening, or to apply for a position, visit www.prairiecannabis.com .

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is an Illinois-based company locally rooted in the spirit of Midwestern culture and community: as no-nonsense, hardworking, knowledgeable and welcoming. Inspired by the iconic Prairie School of architecture and design, our logo reflects the unique landscape and architectural heritage of the region, drawing from the elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright's famous stained-glass windows . With its first location opening in Naperville, Prairie Cannabis has plans to expand further, with additional locations in Illinois launching in 2025.

Link to Architectural render of the new Prairie Cannabis location

