Prairie Grove Telco Upgrades to Ribbon's Session Border Controller to Enhance Communications Offerings, While Improving Network Security and Reliability

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) today announced that Prairie Grove Telco, a leading Independent Operating Company (IOC) based in Arkansas, has upgraded to Ribbon's market-leading Session Border Controller (SBC) 5400 to deliver hosted communications services to its business and residential customers and to enhance its network security. The SBC 5400 enables Prairie Grove Telco to optimize network traffic, improve reliability and enhance its offerings to include the latest in real-time communications services such as advanced mobility and SIP-based long distance and PBX services.

"We pride ourselves on delivering our customers the best communications solutions on the market – so we have to work with the best solutions providers and that's why we have been a Ribbon customer for so long," said Joe Horvath, Senior Central Office Technical Director for Prairie Grove Telco. "Upgrading to their SBC 5400 allows us to deliver our customers the latest in hosted communications capabilities and have the confidence that our network is powered by one of the most proven solutions on the market. In addition, the Ribbon solution will play a critical role in helping to protect our customers against unwanted robocalls."

Horvath added, "The level of support that Ribbon's technical and professional services team provides is truly outstanding. Even though we are a longtime customer, we are still pleasantly surprised by the high level of expertise and professionalism that every Ribbon employee with whom we work displays."

"Prairie Grove Telco is continually adding to its service offerings to better serve its loyal and growing customer base – so we are delighted that they have selected our SBC 5400 to help protect and optimize its network," said Elizabeth Page, Director of Independent Operating Companies for Ribbon. "Our solutions are designed to help our growing IOC customers like Prairie Grove Telco transform and fortify their networks with the latest real-time communications technology."

Ribbon's SBC 5400 allows service provider and enterprise customers to quickly, safely and efficiently transition to IP-based communications capabilities without exposing their network to security or quality issues. The SBC 5400 delivers advanced network security, sophisticated routing and policy management, overload controls, IPv4-IPv6 interworking, multi-modal communication, media transcoding, and assured performance and scale during peak traffic periods.

Deploying the Ribbon SBC 5400 also enables Prairie Grove Telco to be better positioned to meet to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC's) mandate that service providers adopt STIR-SHAKEN standards to combat the growing robocalling problem. STIR-SHAKEN stands for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN).

Key Takeaways:

Prairie Grove Telco, a leading Independent Operating Company based in Arkansas , has deployed Ribbon's market-leading SBC 5400.

, has deployed Ribbon's market-leading SBC 5400. Ribbon's SBC delivers Prairie Grove Telco advanced network security and the ability to quickly introduce new hosted services, such as mobility offerings, SIP-based long distance and SIP PBX services.

Prairie Grove Telco selected Ribbon because of the two companies' longstanding partnership, Ribbon SBC's advanced capabilities and Ribbon's outstanding support and services.

Ribbon's SBC positions Prairie Grove Telco to be prepared to meet the FCC's mandate that service providers implement STIR-SHAKEN standards to help combat robocalling.

Ribbon's world-class professional services organization delivered the project.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

About Prairie Grove Telco

Prairie Grove Telco is a leading Independent Operating Company based in Arkansas. The company is family-owned and operated and has been since its incorporation in 1906. Originally incorporated as a telephone company, Prairie Grove Telco offers high speed Internet, satellite TV and networking services as well as highly reliable telephone service. Prairie Grove Telco is focused on providing its customers with the best technology and advanced features in communications. For more information visit pgtc.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com

