Prairie View A&M University Receives Historic $63 Million Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Largest donation in PVAMU's 149-year history will fuel excellence, endowment and university's strategic plan.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced today that it has received a transformational $63 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single donation in the university's 149-year history.

The historic donation builds on an earlier gift of $50 million to the university from Scott in 2020. The funds will significantly expand PVAMU's endowment and advance key initiatives outlined in the university's strategic plan, Journey to Eminence: 2035, strengthening Prairie View's position as one of the nation's leading historically Black universities (HBCUs).

"This gift is more than generous — it is defining and affirming," said Prairie View A&M University President Tomikia P. LeGrande. "MacKenzie Scott's investment amplifies the power and promise of Prairie View A&M University as we advance our vision of becoming a premier public, research-intensive HBCU that serves as a national model for student success. We are deeply grateful for her profound endorsement of our mission, our momentum, and our impact on the world."

An Investment in Excellence

Scott's transformative gift builds upon PVAMU's longstanding record of excellence. It recognizes Prairie View's capacity to drive impact at scale: producing top talent for critical industries, advancing communities, and cultivating leaders who shape the social, economic, and intellectual fabric of the nation. In every respect, PVAMU continues to redefine what it means to be a 21st-century HBCU public.

The funds will be invested strategically to:

Expand commitment to student success through enhanced scholarships and academic support.

Strengthen faculty research and innovation in fields critical to Texas and the nation, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, agricultural sustainability, education, public health, space exploration, social policy, and other key areas.

Grow the university's endowment, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and institutional excellence.

"Philanthropy of this magnitude and intentionality reimagines how progress and scale are realized," President LeGrande added. "MacKenzie Scott's commitment to PVAMU is a testament to what happens when vision aligns with opportunity."

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY, founded in 1876, is the second oldest public institution of higher education in the state of Texas and the third largest Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in the nation. Designated as an "institution of the first class" in the Texas Constitution, the enrollment exceeds 9,000 students and over 80,000 graduates. PVAMU offers academic programs through its eight colleges and two schools, boasting degree options leading to bachelor's to doctoral-level degrees. A Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) University and a member of The Texas A&M University System, PVAMU is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research and service. For more information, visit www.pvamu.edu.

