Prakash Pandian joins AMRI as Chief Information Officer

"I am pleased to welcome Prakash to AMRI," said Michael Mulhern, chief executive officer. "Prakash brings deep business-focused technology leadership experience in healthcare. I am confident his expertise will enable value creation at AMRI as we continue to align our people, processes and information systems globally."

Pandian joins AMRI from Biogen Corp., where he served as the functional CIO and head of Corporate Systems IT. At Biogen, he was responsible for improving the technology foundation of enterprise systems and the overall performance of the IT organization. Previously, he spent eight years at Millipore Corp. and Merck Millipore, as senior director of information technology, where he helped globalize the company's business model, drove transformative IT strategy, and built strong business partnerships to lead the company's ERP integration and harmonization roadmap.

He also held positions at Oracle Corp. and Concentra Corp. Pandian holds a post-graduate diploma in digital electronics and computers from Madras Christian College, and a bachelor of science in physics from Sacred Heart College.

"I look forward to providing strategic technology leadership and bringing innovation that will complement the execution of AMRI's business strategy and vision," said Pandian. "It will be my goal to provide strategy and leadership direction for the IT function, providing best-in-class support to the business, while ensuring the security, stability and scalability of the IT infrastructure."

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development and Analytical Services and Fine Chemicals; API Manufacturing; and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.

