Prashant Bhavaraju Named Head of Digital Engineering and Digital Studio Practice of Trianz

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, announced the promotion of Prashant Bhavaraju as the head of its Digital Practice. This appointment is a key step in realizing Trianz' strategy to expand its leading Digital Services to support a broader range of clients in their business transformation initiatives.

Prashant brings over two decades of global experience in business and technology responsibilities. He started his career in engineering software products that have won industry accolades. He worked on cutting-edge technologies in complex enterprise environments with Fortune 500 companies such as Proctor & Gamble and Motorola, and at SMBs and start-ups. As the Chief of Marketing at Trianz, he was instrumental in adopting a digital and data-driven focus for brand development and demand generation. As the Chief Digital Officer for Trasers, the research arm of Trianz, Prashant led the deployment of an end-to-end digital ecosystem for building a born-digital entity and led the development of the patented platform for research consumption. More recently, Prashant has overseen the engineering of Pulse, Trianz' digital workplace platform designed and developed for a dynamically evolving workforce and the future of work.

"We are thrilled to elevate Prashant's role as Head of Digital Engineering and Digital Studio Practices at Trianz," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "Trianz is partnering with industry leaders to drive innovation using digital offerings, IPs, and solutions to enhance the client experience. Prashant's credentials and expertise in developing an experience-led design and IP-led engineering for successful engagement will enable Trianz to expand its market leadership, propelling its next phase of growth."

"As the largest practice, enabled by the widest variety of technologies and sustained through strategic capabilities, the Digital practice at Trianz delivers tremendous value to our clients and has been instrumental in building some of the longest-standing client relationships," said Prashant. "The current industry dynamics have significantly increased the velocity and appetite for change. It is imperative to understand continually evolving customers' needs to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that deliver desired transformations. Trianz is at the forefront of transforming digital experiences, and I'm looking forward to further scaling the practice and catapulting Trianz to even higher levels."

Prashant holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science from Shivaji University, India; a Master's Degree in Information Systems from DePaul University, Chicago; and completed Executive MBA from the Indian School of Business, India.

