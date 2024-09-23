Pratham USA's New York Gala United Global Icons and U.S. Leaders to Shape India's Philanthropic Future

Pratham's programs have impacted 650,000 children, 50,000 skilled young people, and 11,300 girls and women across India in the 2023-24 year.

With a projected spend of $9.2 billion by UHNIs, Pratham is leading a transformative shift in Indian giving, particularly in the field of learning.

Priyanka Chopra , Governor Wes Moore , and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller headlined the event, drawing major media attention.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratham USA, a revolutionary nonprofit focused on learning, hosted its highly anticipated gala in New York City on September 20, 2024, bringing together influential voices in philanthropy, politics, and entertainment. The star-studded evening featured Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller. A special video message from global superstar Priyanka Chopra, who expressed her deep support for Pratham's impactful work, was also showcased. Acclaimed artist Jeffrey Iqbal performed, contributing to a memorable and inspiring night.

Themed "Changing Lives; Transforming Futures," the gala highlighted Pratham's efforts to close the learning equity gap for millions of underserved children and young people in India through the power of learning. As one of the largest nonprofits globally focused on learning, Pratham has directly impacted over 650,000 children across 20,000+ communities in the 2023-24 year.

Keynote speaker Governor Wes Moore, the first Black governor in Maryland's history, spoke on the vital role learning plays in empowering marginalized communities. Their participation reinforced the global significance of Pratham's mission, bridging the U.S. and Indian American communities in a shared commitment to social change.

The Boston Consulting Group has projected that Indian ultra-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) could contribute $9.2 billion annually to philanthropy by channeling just 5% of their wealth. As a frontrunner in addressing India's learning challenges, Pratham stands out as a key recipient of this philanthropic investment. Despite the alarming fact that 50% of India's children cannot read simple text by age 10, Pratham's evidence-based programs are making significant strides in bridging this critical learning gap. Their impactful and scalable approach is not only transforming lives across India but also drawing global recognition for its effectiveness.

A heartfelt video message from Priyanka Chopra, a global icon resonated deeply with both U.S. and Indian audiences, emphasizing Pratham's importance in shaping the future of learning. Dr. Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation and a Yidan Prize laureate, also addressed the gala, sharing the organization's vision of long-lasting change through learning.

Pratham's work is centered around large-scale, evidence-based programs that address the root causes of learning inequality. Key achievements celebrated at the gala include:

Partnerships (2023-24) : Reached 8.3 million children through collaborations with 14 state governments in India .

Skilling (2023-24) : Over 50,000 young people were trained at 140 centers, with an 85% job placement rate.

Supporting Women (2023-34): Enrolled over 11,300 girls and women for grade 10th certification through Pratham's Second Chance program.

As Indian philanthropists increasingly focus on long-term, systemic change, the Pratham Gala served as a platform to discuss the critical role of strategic philanthropy in addressing India's most pressing learning challenges. Pratham's model, which combines innovative learning programs with rigorous impact assessments, showcases how philanthropy can drive transformative social change.

"Pratham USA is showing the world what it looks like to invest in the ambitions of our children and youth, no matter their background or family lineage," said Governor Wes Moore. "By bringing together leaders from all corners of society, we can help ensure everyone receives the education and training they need to thrive -- both in Maryland and around the world. And together, we will build new pathways to prosperity for all."

Manisha Bharti, CEO of Pratham USA and Global Executive, said, "We were thrilled to host this gala again in New York City, a hub for global philanthropy. This event demonstrated the power of learning to change lives, and we are grateful to all those who support our mission to ensure that millions of children, young people, girls, and women regardless of their background, can learn and thrive."

Pratham continues to lead the way as philanthropy evolves, demonstrating how targeted investment in learning can generate significant social impact. The Pratham New York City Gala 2024 proved to be an inspiring evening, celebrating both the achievements and future potential of one of India's most influential nonprofits.

About Pratham

Founded in 1995, Pratham is one of the largest and most impactful nonprofits focused on learning in the world. Its mission is to ensure that children and young people have access to quality learning, regardless of their background. Pratham's programs focus on high-quality, low-cost interventions to improve learning outcomes, reaching millions of children and young people annually. For more information, visit: https://prathamusa.org/

