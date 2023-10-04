Pratt & Whitney Announce First GTF Engine Induction at China Airlines

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, announced today that China Airlines has inducted its first Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine. China Airlines joined the GTF MRO network in 2020, with its Engineering and Maintenance organization providing disassembly, assembly and test capability for the PW1100G-JM engine, the GTF model that powers Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

In 2019, China Airlines selected the GTF engine to power 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft, along with an EngineWise® Maintenance long-term agreement for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). The airline currently operates 10 of these aircraft, with up to an additional 15 on order.

"With the induction of our first GTF engine, we continue to build upon our longstanding relationship with Pratt & Whitney," said Jung-Hui Lee, vice president at China Airlines, at the celebratory ceremony at its Taiwan-based facility today. "The GTF engine is one of the industry's most fuel-efficient engines and we're confident that it will pave the way towards a more sustainable future. We look forward to growing our capabilities with today's most advanced technology to be ready to meet the needs of current and future operators, many of them here in Asia."

"We are aggressively pursuing strategic collaborations to grow GTF MRO network capabilities," said Marc Meredith, vice president, GTF Engines Aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney. "Our relationship with China Airlines dates back more than six decades, when they began operating aircraft powered by our Twin Wasp engines."

In 2023, Pratt & Whitney announced three facility expansions and three shop activations across the GTF MRO network, which has more than doubled in size in four years. By 2025, the company expects to have 19 GTF MRO shops online. China Airlines marks the 14th active location and sixth in Asia-Pacific for PW1100G-JM overhaul overhaul, alongside Eagle Services Asia (ESA) in Singapore, IHI and MHI in Japan, and MTU Maintenance Zhuhai and Ameco Beijing in China.

The network is part of Pratt & Whitney EngineWise® solutions, which provide operators with a variety of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value. For more information, visit prattwhitney.com/enginewise.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

