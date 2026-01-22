PRATUS and HWCG, LLC Announce Partnership to Support Advanced Exercise and Readiness Operations

WASHINGTON and HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRATUS®, the developer of its namesake software-as-a-service (SaaS) incident management and operational readiness platform, and HWCG, LLC (HWCG) today announced a strategic partnership to support the planning, execution, and evaluation of complex exercises focused on offshore deepwater source control and containment incident preparedness and response for subsea blowouts.

Under a newly executed Technical Services Agreement, PRATUS and HWCG will collaborate to integrate the PRATUS platform into HWCG-led exercises and readiness activities. The integration is expected to enhance scenario realism, coordination, communications, and data assimilation—enabling stronger planning, procedure development, risk assessments, and after-action insights. The partnership formalizes the use of advanced digital tools to support exercise design, command-and-control simulation, operational tracking, and lessons-learned development.

"Exercises are only as valuable as the insight they generate," said Sean Griffin, CEO and PRATUS Co-Founder. "By pairing PRATUS with HWCG's industry-leading containment expertise and exercise programs, we are helping operators and stakeholders move beyond compliance-based drills toward data-driven readiness."

"Incorporating PRATUS into HWCG's exercise ecosystem unifies the full training and exercise lifecycle, empowering teams to test and train against real-world scenarios while streamlining planning, training, and after-action review," said Roger Coleman, President and PRATUS Co-Founder. "By replacing spreadsheets with an intuitive interface, PRATUS improves scenario design, captures participant feedback, and converts lessons learned into actionable data to inform future response planning."

HWCG conducts regular exercises to ensure its capping stack system, response partners, and Operating Members maintain a high level of preparedness for potential subsea well control incidents in the Gulf of America (GoA). The partnership enables HWCG to leverage PRATUS to support multi-agency coordination, role-based tasking, time-stamped decision tracking, and structured after-action reporting.

"This collaboration will integrate data from ICS contractors, HWCG's environmental common operating picture (eCOP), HWCG's Response Portal, and operators' site-specific and incident well information to support rapid assimilation for faster, better-informed decision-making, resource coordination, and operational awareness," said Craig Castille, HWCG's Managing Director. "The PRATUS platform adds a powerful layer of analytics through an artificial intelligence (AI) agent trained on source control and containment and other responses to provide more visibility and accountability in a response environment."

The Technical Services Agreement allows both organizations to jointly support exercises, workshops, and readiness events while preserving their independent missions and governance structures. The partnership is expected to support future HWCG exercises and potentially expand into broader preparedness and training applications across the offshore energy sector.

The PRATUS company develops technology-enabled solutions that modernize emergency management, operational readiness, and incident command. The PRATUS platform is designed to support planning, exercises, real-world operations, and after-action learning across government and industry.

HWCG is a not-for-profit consortium of offshore oil and gas operators committed to a rapid and comprehensive subsea well containment response for its members operating in the GoA. HWCG provides its members with access to state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained responders from several response providers who work in the GoA. Experienced and trained technical responders from its Members and response providers enable a rapid response through dedicated and tested logistics protocols and site safety protocols that employ spill modelling, air quality modelling, water and air measurements, and subsea dispersant systems that mitigate harmful volatile oil compounds for a safe work environment. HWCG focuses on system integration so its capping stack systems are compatible with flow and capture systems, and it supports response readiness through training, exercises, workshops, and simulations.

