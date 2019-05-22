Praxis By Landmark Recovery Begins Offering Treatment In Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis by Landmark Recovery, a Medicaid focused drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, is announcing the grand opening of its new residential treatment center in Louisville, Kentucky. The facility will house 36 beds and will provide an array of treatment services to those struggling with addiction and co-occuring mental health concerns.

Praxis by Landmark Recovery will be located at 4418 Malcolm Avenue Louisville, KY 40215. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 10 am.

"Addiction is a disease and anyone suffering from it deserves proper treatment," said Charley Melson, Executive Director of Praxis. "As Praxis opens, we plan to offer all patients the quality care they deserve and the tools necessary to conquer their addiction."

There were 1565 drug overdoses in Kentucky in 2017, a record high. The state saw an 11.5 percent jump in overdoses from 2016 to 2017. A majority of these deaths were due to opioids, of which fentanyl was a major factor. All Kentucky residents deserve access to evidence-based, Medicaid-covered, clinical addiction treatment.

"With the way the opioid crisis has impacted Kentucky, we recognize the importance of opening this facility and encouraging community partners to come together and fight this war on drugs," Melson added. "As more people seek treatment, and the stigma behind addiction starts to subside, more people will look to get the help they need."

Praxis by Landmark Recovery will offer residential treatment and life skills training to help patients restore hope, function, and purpose to their lives. Programs include detox treatment for withdrawal symptoms, group and individual therapy sessions led by master's level clinicians, family counseling and follow-up support.

About Praxis

Praxis by Landmark Recovery offers patients individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, and plans to add intensive outpatient this summer to help address addiction. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit, www.praxistreatment.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Goble

Jessica.Goble@landmarkrecovery.com

480-745-4357

SOURCE Praxis by Landmark Recovery

Related Links

http://www.praxistreatment.com

