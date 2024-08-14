Praxis Labs Ranks No. 150 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Leading Immersive Learning Platform Lands Prominent Spot on Inc.'s Premier List of Expanding Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Praxis Labs , the leading simulation-based learning platform that drives more inclusive, engaged, and higher-performing teams, ranks No. 150 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"It is an honor to be recognized in Inc. 5000's list for our tremendous growth and impact," said Elise Smith, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Praxis Labs. Heather Shen, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, added "At Praxis Labs, we pride ourselves in innovating on how people can learn with practice-based AI simulations and developing leaders that have the critical human skills to navigate pivotal moments – whether it's giving tough feedback, navigating divisive topics, or managing team conflict."

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Praxis Labs

Founded in 2019, Praxis Labs is an immersive learning platform that develops effective leaders at scale. They combine immersive technology, GenAI, and research-backed learning science in their learning simulations so that workforces can practice critical "human skills" such as having difficult conversations or giving feedback. Praxis Labs partners with organizations like Amazon, Uber, and ServiceNow with investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Emerson Collective, Ulu Ventures, and Penny Jar Capital. To learn more, visit http://praxislabs.co .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

