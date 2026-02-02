Praxis Solutions and ATTOM Partner on AI-Driven Growth Initiative in Property Data

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Solutions ("Praxis") and ATTOM today announced the completion of a strategic initiative led by Praxis focused on identifying and prioritizing AI-driven growth opportunities that expand and enhance ATTOM's property data offerings as the company evolves its solutions to deliver greater value for AI-enabled use cases.

Through this partnership, Praxis worked closely with ATTOM's leadership team to evaluate and prioritize opportunities, helping guide how ATTOM is evolving its data, analytics, and delivery models to better support machine learning, advanced analytics, and emerging AI applications across industries.

"ATTOM has one of the most comprehensive real estate data footprints in the industry," said Sami Tarazi, Chief Technology Officer at Praxis Solutions. "Our role was to apply an AI-first lens to that foundation, helping prioritize where advanced analytics and machine learning can create the most impact and clarify what to build and how to deliver data next."

"Praxis brought significant experience in building and operationalizing AI solutions which we didn't have in-house," said Todd Teta, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ATTOM. "Their team helped us cut through the noise in a rapidly evolving environment and focus on where we can deliver greater value for AI-driven analytics, machine learning, and next-generation applications built on ATTOM data."

About ATTOM

ATTOM powers innovation across industries with premium property data and analytics covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our multi-sourced real estate data includes property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, neighborhood and geospatial boundary information, all validated through a rigorous 20-step process and linked by a unique ATTOM ID.

From flexible delivery solutions—such as Property Data APIs, Bulk File Licenses, Cloud Delivery, Real Estate Market Trends—to AI-Ready datasets, ATTOM fuels smarter decision-making across industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance, government, and more.

About Praxis Solutions

Praxis Solutions is a technology enabled solutions provider for the wealth and asset management industry, helping firms redesign workflows and execute smarter using AI driven solutions and deep industry expertise.

