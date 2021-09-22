Pray.com Launches 'Pray for Rain' Campaign to Support Small Family Farms Impacted by Historic Western Droughts

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pray.com , the world's leading app for mental & spiritual health, has launched an effort to raise funds and awareness for small family farmers, one of the most impacted communities by California's droughts. At the core of this program, Pray.com is launching a fundraising drive to support CAFF's California Family Farmers Emergency Fund. Pray.com will match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 for all donations made by October 31, 2021.

Financial donations of any size can be made at this link - https://www.pledge.to/pray4rain , or by texting RAIN to 707070. All funds will go to family farms in need.

Given the unprecedented western heat waves and droughts, small farms are bearing the brunt of this crisis. Overall, small family farmers and farmworkers are suffering physically, mentally, spiritually, and economically through one of its hottest and driest years in more than a century.

In addition to the fundraising drive, the company is also launching the Pray for Rain podcast series and PSA , premiering today on the Pray.com app. It is available in English and Spanish, and free for all, and can be found at: https://www.pray.com/series/pray-for-rain/.

"At Pray.com prayer is a priority. In addition to prayer, we take action, and we always seek to support our local community," said Steve Gatena, CEO, Pray.com . "Today, we are launching a massive effort to raise funds to help the hard working people who grow food for our nation as part of our Pray for Rain campaign. Pray.com is a social impact company driven by a mission to grow faith, cultivate community, and leave a legacy of helping others."

"The impact of Covid, wildfires and devastating heat waves and droughts have placed a great strain on farms and farmworkers across the state of California and beyond," said Paul Towers, executive director, CAFF. "In August, we launched the emergency fund to help support those hit the hardest. We are thrilled to have the support of Pray.com to bring needed funds and awareness to their plight."

Since 1978, Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) has been dedicated to creating more resilient family farms, communities and ecosystems. The California-based nonprofit builds sustainable food and farming systems through on-the-ground programs, educational events and conferences, networking building, and grassroots policy advocacy. Last month, CAFF launched an emergency fund to benefit small family farms and farmworkers.

About Pray.com

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through Daily Prayers, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. For more information, please visit: www.pray.com .

About Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF)

Founded in 1978, the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) is a California-based nonprofit that builds sustainable food and farming systems through local and statewide policy advocacy and on-the-ground programs in an effort to initiate institutionalized change. Our programs address current problems and challenges in food and farming systems, creating more resilient family farms, communities, and ecosystems. We work to support family farmers and serve community members throughout the state, including consumers, food service directors, schoolchildren and low-income populations with the aim of growing a more resilient, just and abundant food system for all Californians. For more information, please visit: www.caff.org .

SOURCE Pray.com

Related Links

http://www.pray.com

