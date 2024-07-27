Prayers for The Nelons Family

Turning Point Ministries

Jul 27, 2024, 23:20 ET

Dr. David Jeremiah Issues Statement on Tragic Passing of Members of the Gospel group The Nelons

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeremiah sends his deepest condolences to the Nelon family and the families of all seven individuals who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash Friday.

The Nelons have long been a staple in the gospel music industry, and this loss will be felt by many. Their incredible talent was used to spread the gospel and share the love of our Lord.

We send our deepest sympathy to all those impacted by this great loss and our prayers are with the families during this difficult time. May the peace and comfort of Christ carry them through the days ahead.

