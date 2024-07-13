Prayers for Trump Rally Attendees

Turning Point Ministries

Jul 13, 2024, 21:45 ET

Dr. David Jeremiah Issues Statement on Shooting at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our hearts break for the family and friends of the innocent life that was lost today and for those who were injured in the shooting at former President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. At moments like this, where words fail, our prayers don't. This tragedy reminds us of the critical importance of praying for our nation, particularly the current presidential election.

Please join me in praying for former President Trump and all those impacted by this heinous act. May the Lord's peace and comfort surround them all, and may we be ever vigilant in praying for peace and God's will and protection for America.

