PRC Research Explores COVID-19's Critical Impact on American Communities

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare market research and consulting company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations across all 50 states, released findings concerning the effects of COVID-19 on American communities and populations.

Through the organization's National Coronavirus Community Impact Survey, PRC contacted households across the country in July 2020 to share their perceptions of COVID-19 and how it's affected their lives. Among the survey's findings, PRC found nearly half (47.6%) of American adults consider COVID-19 a "major problem" in their community with sleep, lack of exercise, and financial costs found to be critical health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In such an uncertain time, this research offers a bird's eye view of how America is coping with the COVID-19 health crisis," said Bruce Lockwood, Senior Vice President, Community Health.

Results from this study are now available as a downloadable infographic on PRC's online Insights page, also home to other national research undertakings like the National Healthcare Consumer Study and National Nursing Report.

A prevalent topic discussed in the survey is the effect of COVID-19 on mental health. Despite over a fifth (21.5%) of participants citing a worsened mental health state since the beginning of the pandemic, over half (53.7%) remain unaware of the local mental health resources at their disposal.

"I hope this research not only informs the public of the big picture surrounding this pandemic, but also encourages hospitals and healthcare organizations to assess how they're handling the virus and how they can better accommodate the needs of their communities," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC President and CEO.

Other notable findings include:

30.9% of respondents say someone in their household has lost hours or wages since mid-March

33.5% of residents chose to forego a medical appointment that they needed or already had scheduled because of concerns about coronavirus

55.1% of households have an older adult or someone with an underlying health condition, putting them at greater risk

Given the quickly changing environment in communities across the country, PRC also conducts localized versions of the Coronavirus Community Impact Survey as a valuable way for hospitals and health departments to update the health needs identified through their Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) research. In addition to the national study, PRC conducts Coronavirus Community Impact Surveys for healthcare organizations around the country for insights to the communities they serve.

Download the PRC National Coronavirus Community Impact Survey infographic at https://prccustomresearch.com/prc-national-coronavirus-community-impact-survey/.

