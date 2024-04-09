PRE® BRANDS FIRES UP THE GRILL WITH CELEBRITY CHEF BRITT RESCIGNO TO ENCOURAGE CONSUMERS TO CHOOSE SUSTAINABLY SOURCED, GRASS-FED AND GRASS-FINISHED BEEF

The Brand's First Partnership will "Raise the Steaks" with Event Demos, Tips and Recipes for Beef Lovers Throughout 2024

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre® Brands , one of the nation's leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, is pleased to announce the company's first brand partnership with Celebrity Chef Britt Rescigno. Best known for her many television appearances as a culinary competitor and her Italian-focused cuisine, Chef Britt is partnering with Pre® this year to help consumers "Raise the Steaks" in advance of grilling season by sharing insights on how sourcing impacts the quality of beef and the simple truth that Not All Grass-Fed Beef is Created Equal. The collaborative partnership is designed to be the authority on all things beef throughout 2024 with a focus on grilling tips, recipes, social content and more.

"I grew up in an Italian family in South Jersey, so beef was always front and center - meatballs, roasts and steaks on the grill, which was my favorite meal as a kid. Beef is still a staple on my menus and in my personal kitchen today," said Chef Britt Rescigno. "I'm a huge fan of Pre®'s beef and appreciate the company's understanding of the role that sustainable sourcing plays in producing a superior beef product. I'm super stoked to share my philosophy of beef cookery and make sexy food all year long."

Pre® understands the importance of treating cattle holistically through their lifespan to minimize environmental impact and maximize beef quality. Pre®'s beef is sourced from cattle that graze year round their whole lives on nutrient-rich grasses in New Zealand and Australia - these regions have some of the strictest standards and offer the best climates for superior flavor development. This commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. And, unlike grain-fed steaks typically raised on large, crowded feedlots, Pre®'s steaks deliver superior nutrition—up to 31g protein per serving, up to 170mg omega-3s per serving, up to 377mg CLAs per serving, plus iron, zinc, and vitamin B.

"Partnering with Chef Britt was an easy decision - we admire her love of beef, her culinary talents and her passion for sustainable sourcing," said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre® Brands. "Chef Britt is ready to grill up some fun for our consumers and partners all year long and we're excited to educate consumers on how they can 'Raise The Steaks' with their beef this year."

Pre®'s better-for-you beef products are available in the refrigerated meat section at grocery and club retailers nationwide, as well as in ecommerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® is the nation's #1 selling better-for-you steak* brand, with a line-up that includes Ribeye, Filet mignon, New York strip and sirloins. Additionally, Pre®'s portfolio also features ground beef (95% - 5%, 92% - 8% and 85% - 15%), marinades (Korean bulgogi, sirloin and barbacoa flank steak), seasonal items (chuck roasts) and burger patties (85% - 15%, 92% - 8%).

Consumers can learn more about Pre® and how they can "Raise the Steaks" all year long by following @EatPre on Instagram and Facebook . To find Pre® beef near you, visit eatpre.com/storelocator .

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club and ecommerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100 % pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®'s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram .

About Chef Britt Rescigno

A South Jersey native, Chef Britt Rescigno's passion for food and community has been a life-long love affair. Chef Britt attended the acclaimed Culinary Institute of America. Her culinary career has since taken her to California where she worked as the Sous Chef at Scratch; helped open and manage Nom Burger; developed culinary concepts at Tap't Beer and Kitchen, and created underground popup concept, Nox Farm to Table, before returning to her East Coast roots as an Executive Chef in Long Beach Island, NJ. Since 2022, Chef Britt has traveled extensively as a consulting and pop up chef, organizing dinners and events from coast to coast. In 2023, she and her fiancé created a pop up dinner and event business called the Communion Bay Supper Club which curates exclusive dinner parties featuring local and seasonal ingredients. They plan to open a brick and mortar in late 2024.

Chef Britt has competed on numerous Food Network culinary competitions, winning Chopped in 2019 and competing on Chopped Champions in 2020. She bested Bobby Flay with her grandmother's chicken and dumplings in 2019, and took on Alex Guarnaschelli in 2022 before winning the Guy's Grocery Games TOC play-in where she cooked her way into the final four of Tournament of Champions in both Season 4 and Season 5.

