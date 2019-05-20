Pre-Insulated Pipes Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Penetration of Pre-Insulated Pipes in Niche Applications

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-Insulated Pipes Market by Installation (Below Ground & Above Ground), End-use Industry (District Heating & Cooling, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Utility), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-insulated pipes market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing adoption and demand for district heating & cooling systems is driving the overall growth of the pre-insulated pipes market.

Pre-insulated pipes are replacing traditionally insulated pipes in almost all applications due to their increased advantages, such as high efficiency, enhanced insulation, and better physical performance. Pre-insulated pipes are energy efficient as compared with traditionally insulated pipes and prevent heat losses by 40% over traditionally insulated pipes, which directly reflects in cost savings. These factors have resulted in the increasing adoption of pre-insulated pipes in various end-use industries to prevent heat loss and conserve energy.

The below-ground segment of pre-insulated pipes market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the installation, the below-ground segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Below ground systems are also known as buried/ underground installations which are the most widely used globally. Long straight below ground installations are preferred as they reduce the requirement for fittings, joints, and welding. Below ground systems are however high on labor and installation costs, since these require digging, both, during installation and maintenance.

Among end-use industries, the district heating & cooling segment is projected to be the largest segment of the pre-insulated pipes market

This segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global pre-insulated pipes market in terms of value in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key advantages provided by pre-insulated pipes are excellent thermal efficiency, lower maintenance, reduced on-site labor, and improved safety, as these are better protected against leakages, and offer superior quality insulation, which minimizes energy loss.

The market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pre-insulated pipes market

The pre-insulated pipes market in the European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for housing in Germany is anticipated to grow due to the increasing influx of immigrants from the Middle East. This has led to increased construction activities, especially the construction of housing and commercial establishments, thus creating growth opportunities for the pre-insulated pipes market in the infrastructure & utility segment. Due to the implementation of new regulations, such as NZEB for new buildings and amendments in the Energy Saving Act, there is increasing adoption of pre-insulated pipes, which is driving the market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth in district heating & cooling end-use industry segment

Rising awareness regarding environment and government incentives

Penetration of pre-insulated pipes in niche applications

Restraints

Volatility in prices of raw materials

High cost of pre-insulated pipes

Opportunities

Investments in emerging economies

Controlling the cost of labor

Challenges

Stringent regulatory compliances

Logistics and certification

Companies Mentioned



Georg Fischer Ag

Interplast S.A.

Kabelwerke Brugg Ag Holding

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Polypipe Group Plc

Uponor Oyj

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc46gs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

