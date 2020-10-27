Pre-Leasing Begins at Life Time Living Luxury Residences in Coral Gables

Located at 225 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, Fla., Life Time Luxury Residences are a first-of-its-kind offering by the globally acclaimed Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. Move in for residents is expected for February 2021.

The $500 million, 1.2 million square-foot development is directly adjacent to the upscale outdoor shopping mall, Shops at Merrick Park, minutes away from both downtown Coral Gables and downtown Coconut Grove, all offering a myriad restaurant and entertainment options, along easy access to Metrorail.

Life Time will integrate its newly-launched residential component with Life Time's established athletic club, and Life Time Work, the company's premium shared workspace. Additional retail and mixed-use spaces will also encompass the development.

"For nearly 30 years, Life Time has committed to helping our members have a more fulfilling life and this new concept, partnership with NRI, combines how we move, work and live into one comprehensive idea we simply call Healthy Way of Life," said Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time.

On-site model units are now available for preview with residences starting at 436-square-feet for studio units and up to 1,539-square-feet for a 3-bedroom. The penthouses have up to 2,252-square-feet of space. Monthly unit pricing is from $2,000 to $8,000. Life Time is offering cash incentives to participating realtors.

Each residence features intuitive, environmentally friendly and sustainable top-of-the-line finishes and premium amenities inside and out. Residents can take advantage of the full development with help from the Residents Service Team, who will help schedule workouts (at the club or from the comfort of home), book group fitness classes or LifeSpa appointments, or reserve use of the quiet wellness sanctuaries throughout development. Additionally, residents will have access to work directly with a Life Time nutritionist to create a meal plan that supports healthy-eating goals and/or use a special app to order pre-made meals from the LifeCafe.

The amenity package also includes granite kitchen countertops and gourmet stainless steel appliances, smart thermostat and locks, custom closets, wood plank flooring, ceiling fans and blackout shades in bedrooms, large capacity in-unit washer and dryer, and an included parking space. A private pool with cabanas, private fitness studio, bark park, and a 24-hour concierge with package lockers and delivery are included.

All leases include a premier Diamond Life Time athletic resort membership for all Life Time clubs throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as discounted dues for Life Time Work.

The full Life Time Coral Gables Development encompasses:

Life Time Athletic: The nearly 70,000-square-foot Diamond Life Time Coral Gables athletic resort is the second in greater Miami and will feature a premium athletic experience where health, knowledge and relationships come together in exceptional spaces. More than 100 classes weekly will fill Group Fitness, Cycle and Yoga studios while hundreds of pieces of cardio and strength-based equipment will be available for individual, one-on-one or small group training. Other amenities include a Kids Academy, outdoor rooftop pool, full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa and more.

Life Time Work: The integrated 22,000-square-foot, high-end shared workspace provides members with elegant workspaces and flexible monthly memberships from a Lounge and Open Membership to Private and Multi-Employee Offices to accommodate groups of people. The revered workspace provides Herman Miller furniture, copying, scanning and shredding services, unlimited Wi-Fi and more. Members will also have access to inspiring events with content speakers, healthy food and beverage options and month-to-month membership options.

Life Time Athletic and Life Time Work are anticipated to open in February 2021.

"We are very pleased to launch the pre-leasing process for our first Life Time Living location, set to become one of the most compelling interconnected living environments in the nation," said Gino Santia, Life Time Coral Gables Director. "Our Life Time brand is beloved for the uncompromising quality and experience we bring to our members and we're thrilled to become a part of the Coral Gables market with this unique community."

Life Time Living is committed to compliance with all federal, state, and local fair housing laws. Life Time Living will not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status, disability, or any other specific classes protected by state or local laws. Life Time Living will allow a reasonable accommodation or reasonable modification based upon a disability-related need. Amenities vary by unit and location and are subject to change at any time.

A full Life Time Coral Gables Pre-Leasing and Preview Center is now open at 1430 South Dixie Highway, Suite 101 in Coral Gables, offering both virtual and in-person appointments. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information regarding features, amenities and floorplans, visit Life Time Coral Gables, or call 786-789-4421.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About Nolan Reynolds International

Nolan Reynolds International (NRI) is a real estate investment, development and hospitality company. It acquires, constructs and manages a diverse portfolio of landmark properties in the United States and Latin America. NRI is a leader in delivering award-winning projects by marrying quality design and innovative programming that delights customers, again and again. NRI has a history of successfully creating value through curating authentic experiences that invigorate and complement the surrounding communities. The company has offices in Florida, Minnesota, New York, and Costa Rica. Visit www.nrinternational.com.

