PRE Security Awarded U.S. Patent for Breakthrough AI Technology That Transforms Cybersecurity Data Into Predictive Intelligence

New patent establishes a foundational method for how machines understand, compare, and anticipate cyber threats.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE Security, the Predictive Cybersecurity Company, announced the issuance last week of U.S. Patent No. 12,608,539 B2, a foundational milestone in the company's AI Native SecOps vision. Titled "Artificially Intelligent Systems, Methods and Media for Canonicalizing Computer System Logs into Natural Language Processed Representations for the Purpose of Data Analysis," the patent protects PRE Security's novel approach to converting fragmented, vendor-specific machine data into standardized natural language, enabling AI systems to understand, compare, and predict cyber threats in ways previously not possible.

PRE Security US Patent

A Fundamental Shift in Cybersecurity

For decades, cybersecurity has relied on rigid rules, brittle parsers, and siloed data formats, forcing organizations to stitch together dozens of tools that speak different languages. PRE Security's patented technology changes that. By transforming raw logs into unified, human-readable narratives and then converting that meaning into AI-ready signals, PRE Security enables:

Cross-platform understanding of security events

of security events Real-time comparison of activity across environments

of activity across environments Recognition of hidden patterns and behaviors

Prediction of likely future threats before they occur

"This patent represents a foundational breakthrough," said John Uliss Peterson, co-founder, CEO, and inventor. "We are not just analyzing logs — we are giving them meaning. And once machines understand meaning, they can reason, compare, and anticipate in ways traditional systems never could."

Why It Matters

Modern enterprises generate massive volumes of security telemetry, but most of it remains underutilized — locked behind inconsistent formats and reactive workflows. PRE Security's patented technology eliminates that friction, turning raw machine data into a common analytical substrate that powers the company's Parserless™ Ingestion, Generative Detection, Predictive Security Analytics, and Agentic Automation capabilities.

The result is a measurable shift from reactive detection to predictive defense — where security teams can identify intent earlier, reduce alert fatigue, and act on what is likely to happen next, not just what has already occurred.

About PRE Security

PRE Security is an AI Native cybersecurity company pioneering the use of natural language processing and advanced AI and machine learning to transform how organizations detect and prevent cyber threats. Built from the ground up with Generative, Predictive, and Agentic AI, PRE Security overcomes the inherent limitations of traditional SIEM and XDR solutions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PRE Security was founded by cybersecurity veterans John "JP" Peterson and Paul Jespersen.

Learn more at https://www.presecurity.ai .

Contact: Paul Jespersen, PRE Security.

Phone: 408-218-9668 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PRE Security