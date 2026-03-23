PRE Security Unveils Breakthrough Version 3.3 and Earns Top Industry Awards Ahead of RSA Conference 2026

Company introduces SignalGate™ AI data fabric and fully agentic natural language Autonomous Security Operator "ASO;" recognized for Best AI SecOps and Best Cybersecurity Startup by 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE Security, the AI Native cybersecurity company, today announced the release of platform version 3.3 alongside two new honors from the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. PRE Security executives will be available for briefings and demonstrations during RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco the week of March 23.

Platform Version 3.3

The latest version from PRE Security introduces three major capabilities that reinforce PRE Security's AI Native architecture and widens the gap versus legacy SIEM-based security operations approaches.

SignalGate™, PRE Security's new AI-driven security data fabric, processes, classifies, prioritizes, and routes security signals across the entire asset landscape. By separating storage from analytics, users are now able to send low value logs for cheap storage while forwarding high value signal on for prioritized analytics. Building on PRE's patent pending Parserless™ technology, SignalGate enables full-scale data ingestion and contextualization while eliminating the per-gigabyte ingestion and storage based pricing constraints that force organizations to limit critical telemetry.

"Most organizations are flying blind because their SIEM costs punish them for ingesting everything resulting in the loss of data diversity," said John "JP" Peterson, Co-Founder of PRE Security. "SignalGate removes that constraint entirely, giving security teams the full signal they need to detect, predict, and respond with confidence—without the noise."

Fully agentic Autonomous Security Operator (ASO) features natural language SOARGPT™ that moves beyond static playbooks to dynamically reason across alerts, asset relationships, and threat intelligence in real time—executing coordinated actions across the security stack with minimal analyst intervention.

"SOARGPT is built from the ground up as an agentic system—it reasons and acts, rather than simply following scripts, and can be directed using natural language prompting," said Leo Versola, Chief Technology Officer of PRE Security. "That is the difference between keeping up with threats and staying ahead."

ASO also includes the award winning SOCGPT™ as well as ReportGPT – the prompt based generative report builder — and BreachGPT™ — the innovative, built in breach attack simulation feature for vulnerability testing and other red team activities built into the workflow.

A significantly updated, multi-tenant native UI that unifies the platform into a single, intuitive experience designed for both enterprise SOCs and MSSPs. The interface introduces a "daily posture report" modeled on a weather forecast, giving teams a clear, predictive view of risk and prioritized recommended actions.

Industry Recognition

PRE Security has been named Gold Winner for Best AI SecOps and Bronze Winner for Best Cybersecurity Startup in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards—marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

"Winning Gold for Best AI SecOps validates what we are delivering with version 3.3," said Paul Jespersen, Co-Founder of PRE Security. "SignalGate and agentic SOARGPT, along with our unique Predictive AI approach represent what SecOps looks like when it is built AI-first from day one instead of just bolting AI on to old tools. Being recognized as a top cybersecurity startup reinforces how quickly we have moved from vision to global deployments."

Growing Momentum

Since its founding in late 2023, PRE Security has rapidly evolved from concept to an award-winning platform—filing multiple patents, and building a global partner ecosystem across financial services, government, and managed security services providers.

The 3.3 release follows a series of major enterprise wins, including a recent deployment with a leading global luxury hospitality company that selected PRE over incumbent SIEM vendors based on its AI Native architecture, predictive capabilities, and lower total cost of ownership.

About PRE Security

PRE Security is redefining cybersecurity with AI Native solutions that combine generative detection, predictive analytics, and agentic automation. Built from the ground up for the AI era, the platform eliminates the limitations of traditional SIEM and XDR approaches and enables organizations to move from reactive defense to predictive security operations.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PRE Security was founded by cybersecurity veterans John "JP" Peterson and Paul Jespersen. Learn more at https://presecurity.ai.

Media Contact

Paul Jespersen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 408-218-9668

SOURCE PRE Security