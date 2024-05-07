PRE Security Inc. Files Multiple Patents; Announces Multiple Awards Heading Into RSA Conference 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE Security, the world's first company specializing in predictive AI cybersecurity, announced that it has filed a wave of patents, demonstrating its thought leadership and technical innovation while leading the next generation of AI cybersecurity. The company also shared today that it was recognized with a number of awards as it heads to RSA Conference 2024 https://rsaconference.com/usa this week in San Francisco.

Multiple Groundbreaking Patents Filed

PRE Security has filed several foundational patents to date that deal with using generative AI systems to predict future alerts based on data analytics performed on historical logs, alerts, and other data signals, as well as around the use of LLMs to develop what PRE Security calls Natural Language Alert Signatures, which are designed to help achieve maximum correlation across all data sets available, not just those with custom integrations.

One of the biggest problems for both cybersecurity vendors and security workers is the difficulty in effective integration of data between disparate tools and sources. "By converting a company's log and alert data to natural language, we bypass the need for hard-coded regex or syntax-mapping," said John Peterson, CTO and Co-Founder of PRE Security. "This approach eliminates the need for constant development and maintenance of parsers and custom integrations and is a huge benefit for any company looking to onboard disparate data for better security analytics."

"The use of LLMs and other generative AI tech in cybersecurity, and especially in the interpretation of data such as logs, alerts, and other signals, is injecting new energy into the capability of cybersecurity solutions. PRE Security is in the vanguard of this movement with creative takes on ingesting logs from any vendor, deriving complex correlations that go beyond today's XDR solutions, and even delivering proactive guidance and predictions of bad actors and future attacks. These kinds of new approaches will help companies leverage these new technologies and improve their cyber defenses," explained Richard Stiennon, Chief Analyst at IT-Harvest.

RSA Week Awards

In the days leading up to attending this year's RSA Conference 2024, PRE Security was honored with several awards, including as winner in three separate categories: Most Innovative Company, Best Startup Company, best AI Security Solution. "We congratulate PRE Security on being recognized as an award winner in multiple categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 nominations, these awards are highly competitive and winning multiple awards is a strong endorsement of our innovative solution and unique value in this emerging market," said Paul Jespersen, CEO of PRE Security.

PREdictive Vision

For the past decade in cybersecurity vendors have been focused on improving various Detect & Respond (DR) solutions, such as EDR, CDR, NDR, MDR, and XDR. While most vendors and service providers are focused on trying to reduce the Mean Time To Detect or Respond (MTTD/R), the reality is that most organizations still have MTTD averages measured in weeks if not months. PRE Security asked instead "Why wait for the attack before alerting at all? Why not predict before it needs to be detected?"

Starting with this vision, PRE Security's predictive analytics solution is designed to work with and enhance existing SOC solutions including major SIEM, XDR, SOAR, Vulnerability Management, Attack Surface Management, and Security Risk vendors. The ability to correlate across all available data and the inclusion of predictions gives organizations a greater understanding of their cyber risk and what they can proactively do to improve and protect their operations, lower costs, ensure their compliance, and reduce their risk.

About PRE Security

PRE Security is a pioneering predictive AI cybersecurity company using the latest advances in predictive analysis and generative AI to deliver superior security analytics while eliminating the limitations and restrictions of traditional SIEM and XDR solutions. PRE Security Inc is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.presecurity.ai .

