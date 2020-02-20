Pre-Selling in Antioch: Gated Single-Family Home Community
Discover Cielo at Sand Creek, by Century Communities
Feb 20, 2020, 15:40 ET
BAY AREA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, is excited to announce that Cielo at Sand Creek, a new gated community, is now pre-selling in Antioch. Starting from the mid $500s, the community boasts versatile single-family homes, master-planned amenities and a prime location in the East Bay Area. Buyers can choose from 15 floor plans, with a range of single- and two-story layouts.
"With 15 floor plans, Cielo at Sand Creek offers something for every homebuyer," said Jacquelyn Blomseth, Northern California VP of Sales and Marketing for Century Communities. "Not to mention residents get incredible access to all that the Bay Area has to offer."
NEW HOME COLLECTIONS
Buyers can choose from three home collections, each offering five floor plans with a range of price points, bedroom counts and layouts.
Prosper Collection
- From the mid $500s
- Two-story floor plans
- Up 5 bedrooms
- Up to 3,058 square feet
Sol Collection
- From the mid $500s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- Up to 3 bedrooms
- Up to 2,480 square feet
Brio Collection
- From the upper $500s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- Up to 4 bedrooms
- Up to 2,976 square feet
- Option to add a second floor ("pop the top") on select single-story floor plans
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Cielo at Sand Creek gives residents exclusive, gated access to desirable community amenities, including:
- Clubhouse
- Pool
- Playground
ABOUT THE AREA
Cielo at Sand Creek puts homebuyers within easy reach of East Bay Area amenities and attractions, including:
- Regional transportation via Highway 4 and Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART)
- Brentwood Union School District
- Scenic outdoor destinations like Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve and Mount Diablo State Park
- Local parks and golf courses
- San Joaquin River
Community address: 5361 Redwood Valley Lane, Antioch, CA 94531
For more information, call 833.769.1656.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
