Pre-Selling in Antioch: Gated Single-Family Home Community

"With 15 floor plans, Cielo at Sand Creek offers something for every homebuyer," said Jacquelyn Blomseth, Northern California VP of Sales and Marketing for Century Communities. "Not to mention residents get incredible access to all that the Bay Area has to offer."

NEW HOME COLLECTIONS

Buyers can choose from three home collections, each offering five floor plans with a range of price points, bedroom counts and layouts.

Prosper Collection

From the mid $500s

Two-story floor plans

Up 5 bedrooms

Up to 3,058 square feet

Sol Collection

From the mid $500s

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 3 bedrooms

Up to 2,480 square feet

Brio Collection

From the upper $500s

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms

Up to 2,976 square feet

Option to add a second floor ("pop the top") on select single-story floor plans

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Cielo at Sand Creek gives residents exclusive, gated access to desirable community amenities, including:

Clubhouse

Pool

Playground

ABOUT THE AREA

Cielo at Sand Creek puts homebuyers within easy reach of East Bay Area amenities and attractions, including:

Regional transportation via Highway 4 and Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART)

Brentwood Union School District

Scenic outdoor destinations like Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve and Mount Diablo State Park

Local parks and golf courses

San Joaquin River

Community address: 5361 Redwood Valley Lane, Antioch, CA 94531

For more information, call 833.769.1656.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

