Pre-workout Supplement Payment Gateway Integrations for Shopify, WooCommerce, and Wix Announced by Organic Payment Gateways

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a high-risk payment gateway provider, has announced integrations for pre-workout supplement businesses that need payment processing for their Shopify, WooCommerce, or Wix websites.

With many Americans more focused on strength training activities like CrossFit, kettle-bell workouts, and powerlifting, pre-workout supplements are growing in popularity among Shopify, WooCommerce, and Wix e-commerce businesses. This demand is causing interest in affordable, reliable pre-workout supplement payment gateways that are less prone to payment gateway shutdowns or held deposits.

With over 30 percent of Americans under age 80 engaging in strength training, according to data on the American Journal of Preventive Medicine website, the growth potential for pre-workout supplements has never been greater. But, with common payment processors often restricting the sale of pre-workout supplements, the ability to safely process credit cards is a concern for supplement websites.

Alex Roy, the founder of Organic Payment Gateways' parent company, E-Commerce 4 LLC, laid out the challenge that many websites face when selling pre-workout supplements. "Amino acids, testosterone support supplements, and even vitamins can be confusingly considered prohibited or "pseudo-pharmaceuticals" by Stripe, PayPal, or Shopify Payments, which is why you may need "high-risk" payment processing if you want to avoid frozen deposits. With assistance, you can accept credit cards for pre-workout supplements like creatine, nitrates, nitric oxide boosters, L-citrulline, L-theanine, vitamin B12, and beta-alanine, among others. Our team will help you integrate a payment gateway that allows you to accept payments with less stress. Your one-on-one account representative will even help integrate your processing for you if you need help."

Organic Payment Gateways' experience helps them guide pre-workout supplement website owners through the somewhat intricate process of applying for, integrating, and testing a payment gateway and merchant account that allow them to sell their most popular and profitable pre-workout supplements. Each website builder has its own specifications, according to Alex Roy. For example, he explained, "WooCommerce's open-source nature means it can connect to a host of payment gateways, including NMI and AuthorizeNet; Shopify focuses on their in-house solution, Shopify Payments, but also allows AuthorizeNet; while Wix integrations for pre-workout supplementation often require the use of a third-party shopping cart. We work with clients on a one-on-one basis and help them avoid common problems by ensuring that all parties, including the underwriters that are part of the payment processing ecosystem, are fully aware of the exact products and ingredients being sold. This upfront information is essential when the goal is stable, affordable payment processing."

Organic Payment Gateways' internal reporting shows sustained interest in WooCommerce, Shopify, and to a lesser extent, Wix, among pre-workout supplement websites that seek payment processing.

With multiple solutions at their disposal, Organic Payment Gateways aligns internet business owners with the payment gateway and merchant account best suited for an individual website's exact products, adding a steadiness to businesses that are often in a state of flux due to having their deposits held or their payment gateway shut down by previous providers.

As more website owners move into selling pre-workout supplements, Alex Roy wants to be a thoughtful resource for business owners. "We are here to help in any way we can. But, one area we cannot help with is legal advice. Before selling any nutritional supplement, all businesses should speak with a qualified attorney. The laws and regulations can not only be complex but often vary from location to location within the United States."

