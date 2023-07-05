Pre Workout Supplements Market to grow by USD 8,223.64 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing interest in sports and fitness activities to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pre workout supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,223.64 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region for pre workout supplements market. The growth can be attributed to the increased awareness about the health benefits of proteins and the importance of an active lifestyle. Furthermore, the adoption of pre-workout supplements in the region has also been stimulated by increasing consumer awareness among athletes about the lack of nutrients their bodies produce during intense physical exercise. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre Workout Supplements Market 2023-2027

Pre Workout Supplements Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This pre-workout supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (powder, ready-to-drink, and capsule/tablets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the powder segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Supplements in the form of powder are gaining increasing popularity among gym lovers, athletes, and bodybuilders due to their convenience and flexibility. The growing awareness of health and fitness culture are other factors driving the growth of the segment. They generally contain a combination of ingredients such as amino acids, caffeine, creatine, beta-alanine, and nitric oxide boosters among others. Additionally, the synergistic effects of those components stimulate energy production, increase blood flow to muscles, diminish muscle fatigue, and improve mental clarity and focus during exercise. Hence, such factors boost the powder supplement segment during the forecast period.

Pre Workout Supplements Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing interest in sports and fitness activities drives the growth of the pre-workout supplements market during the forecast period.

There is a growing awareness about fitness and a healthier lifestyle globally, which has led to an increase in the number of fitness facilities around the world.

Professional athletes and bodybuilders regularly use pre-workout supplements in their daily training regimens.

They are designed in such a way that when combined with regular exercise, it increases muscle mass.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in online sales is an emerging pre-workout supplements market trend during the forecast period.

The Internet has reduced the time involved in buying and selling products and services compared with brick-and-mortar retailing.

Various websites allow you to respond directly to customer queries. Consumers, thus, are able to purchase supplements such as pre-workouts on the Internet.

Furthermore, the purchase of pre-workout supplements online is also an opportunity for consumers to compare products through ingredients, reviews from users, and a brand's credibility.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The risk of side effects is a primary challenge hindering the growth of the market.

Regular supplement use can cause some side effects. Whey and casein are two of the most commonly used supplements and they are derived from milk.

Hence, they are rich in lactose and can cause abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, and vomiting in lactose-intolerant people.

It is necessary to select the right supplements before exercising in order to secure control of intake.

Hence, such side effects impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pre Workout Supplements Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pre workout supplements market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pre workout supplements market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pre workout supplements market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pre workout supplements market vendors

Pre Workout Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,223.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BPI Sports, eFlow Nutrition LLC, EFX Sports, EVLUTION NUTRITION LLC, FINAFLEX, Ghost LLC, Glanbia plc, JNX Sports, Jym Supplement Science, KAGED, MusclePharm, Nutrex Research Inc., ProSupps USA LLC, QNT s.a., RSP Nutrition Staging, SANN Corp., Woodbolt Distribution LLC, and World Health Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio