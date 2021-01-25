Prealize Engages Sage Growth Partners as Marketing Agency of Record

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced its selection by Prealize, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled predictive analytics company, as its marketing agency of record. As part of the ongoing relationship, SGP will deliver strategic content marketing and communications services, including media relations and social media management.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Prealize helps health plans, providers, and employers proactively address individuals' health through AI-powered predictive analytics. Prealize's predictions are twice as accurate as other leading companies, enabling payers and providers to act as early as 12 months before a diagnosis hits a claim. With a proven return on investment of 4:1 and the ability to increase member engagement by 20 percent, Prealize enables organizations to fundamentally change how they deliver care.

"With the ongoing pandemic causing further strained healthcare resources, deferred preventive care, unmasked inequalities and increased boomerang conditions, payers and providers need predictive analytics more than ever before," said Jackie Presutti, Head of Marketing for Prealize. "Proactive identification and outreach will be especially important in the next 12-24 months and healthcare leaders need superior insight to action it. Differentiating our advanced AI effectively in the market against a broad spectrum of analytics providers will be key. SGP's deep healthcare industry expertise and their team's breadth of marketing expertise makes them the right fit to partner with us in this work."

SGP recently worked with Prealize to produce and launch its 2021 State of Health market report, sharing insight on the top medical conditions and diagnoses payers and providers will need to monitor this year as a result of decreased medical utilization in 2020.

"Prealize is well-positioned to capitalize on the industry's need for actionable insights that drive proactive care before health issues become serious and costly," said Boh Hatter, SGP's chief marketing officer and general manager, marketing. "But the complexity of Prealize's high-tech products requires deep domain expertise to correctly nuance its marketing. Our cross-functional marketing team has that expertise, and looks forward to working with Prealize to advance its marketing goals."

About Prealize

Prealize marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford University. Committed to transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email [email protected].

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, Olive, iN2L, and Aperture.

