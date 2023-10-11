Preamble CEO selected for CEOcircle Program's new cohort

Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking's CEOcircle Program accelerates business growth for veteran and military-spouse owners

Preamble is the only AI safety and PA company in the 2023 cohort

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy McHugh, CEO and co-founder of Preamble, Inc., has been named a member of the new cohort for CEOcircle, a program launched in 2021 by Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. The year-long program builds a brain-trust of peers dedicated to helping companies scale and grow through education, connections, and networking.

Preamble is a Pittsburgh-based technology startup pioneering SaaS-based safety and security for generative AI systems. It is the only AI safety-focused business and Pennsylvania-based company in the 2023 cohort. McHugh is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

"Being a part of CEOcircle is an honor, and insights we'll gain to grow Preamble are especially timely, given the intensity of AI development and adoption by governments, enterprises, and organizations –including here in Pennsylvania," said McHugh.

AI Safety Implications in Pennsylvania

McHugh noted that Preamble is uniquely positioned to support the recent Executive Order endorsed by Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania for responsible and ethical use of generative AI within Commonwealth agencies.

"As one of few technology companies dedicated to AI safety, we are committed to helping public and private sector organizations in Pennsylvania – and globally – advance their integration of AI in safe, responsible, and ethical ways for security, risk mitigation, and compliance."

The PA Executive Order requires standards and a governance framework, emphasizing core values of AI safety, security, accuracy, mission alignment, and transparency. The initiative aims to protect Pennsylvania consumers from AI-related threats and ensure AI's safe integration into state functions.

Preamble also recently announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. It is also a member of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) Alliances and Penn State University's Nittany AI Alliance.

About CEOcircle

McHugh was selected through CEOcircle's rigorous evaluation process, including historical and projected growth, business strategy, and openness to mentorship. The 2023 cohort includes 82 business leaders who will engage in a thirteen-month peer accountability training program.

The full list of companies selected to participate in the 2023 CEOcircle cohort is available at: https://bunkerlabs.org/welcome-2024-ceocircle-cohort/

Companies interested in participating in the next CEOcircle can learn more at: https://bunkerlabs.org/ceo-circle/

About Preamble

Preamble democratizes a safety and security layer for generative AI systems. Its comprehensive platform and AI policy marketplace allow organizations, domain experts, and all stakeholders to curate shared values and deploy generative AI guardrails that integrate ethics, maintain security, comply with policies, and mitigate risk. Beyond applying values to AI, Preamble provides AI red-team tools to

continuously improve safety guardrails. With a mission to develop safe, inclusive AI systems that respect diverse values and ethical principles, Preamble is committed to shaping the future of AI safety. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with employees globally, Preamble is a veteran-led business.

