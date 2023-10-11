Preamble CEO selected for CEOcircle Program's new cohort

News provided by

Preamble

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking's CEOcircle Program accelerates business growth for veteran and military-spouse owners

Preamble is the only AI safety and PA company in the 2023 cohort

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy McHugh, CEO and co-founder of Preamble, Inc., has been named a member of the new cohort for CEOcircle, a program launched in 2021 by Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. The year-long program builds a brain-trust of peers dedicated to helping companies scale and grow through education, connections, and networking.  

Preamble is a Pittsburgh-based technology startup pioneering SaaS-based safety and security for generative AI systems. It is the only AI safety-focused business and Pennsylvania-based company in the 2023 cohort. McHugh is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

"Being a part of CEOcircle is an honor, and insights we'll gain to grow Preamble are especially timely, given the intensity of AI development and adoption by governments, enterprises, and organizations –including here in Pennsylvania," said McHugh.

AI Safety Implications in Pennsylvania
McHugh noted that Preamble is uniquely positioned to support the recent Executive Order endorsed by Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania for responsible and ethical use of generative AI within Commonwealth agencies.

"As one of few technology companies dedicated to AI safety, we are committed to helping public and private sector organizations in Pennsylvania – and globally – advance their integration of AI in safe, responsible, and ethical ways for security, risk mitigation, and compliance."

The PA Executive Order requires standards and a governance framework, emphasizing core values of AI safety, security, accuracy, mission alignment, and transparency. The initiative aims to protect Pennsylvania consumers from AI-related threats and ensure AI's safe integration into state functions.

Preamble also recently announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. It is also a member of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) Alliances and Penn State University's Nittany AI Alliance.

About CEOcircle
McHugh was selected through CEOcircle's rigorous evaluation process, including historical and projected growth, business strategy, and openness to mentorship. The 2023 cohort includes 82 business leaders who will engage in a thirteen-month peer accountability training program.

The full list of companies selected to participate in the 2023 CEOcircle cohort is available at: https://bunkerlabs.org/welcome-2024-ceocircle-cohort/ 

Companies interested in participating in the next CEOcircle can learn more at: https://bunkerlabs.org/ceo-circle/ 

About Preamble
Preamble democratizes a safety and security layer for generative AI systems. Its comprehensive platform and AI policy marketplace allow organizations, domain experts, and all stakeholders to curate shared values and deploy generative AI guardrails that integrate ethics, maintain security, comply with policies, and mitigate risk. Beyond applying values to AI, Preamble provides AI red-team tools to

continuously improve safety guardrails. With a mission to develop safe, inclusive AI systems that respect diverse values and ethical principles, Preamble is committed to shaping the future of AI safety. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with employees globally, Preamble is a veteran-led business.

SOURCE Preamble

Also from this source

Preamble joins NVIDIA Inception to boost AI safety and risk mitigation for enterprises

Preamble joins NVIDIA Inception to boost AI safety and risk mitigation for enterprises

Preamble, Inc., a technology startup company pioneering SaaS-based safety and ethical values systems for AI platforms, announced it has joined NVIDIA ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.