Precigen Completes Series Of Transactions To Solidify Healthcare Focus

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of a number of its bioengineering assets and the related sale of $35 million of its common stock to an affiliate of Third Security LLC. Additionally, effective February 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name to Precigen, Inc. from Intrexon Corporation and its Nasdaq stock symbol to PGEN from XON. The new Precigen enters 2020 with a promising portfolio of investigational gene and cell therapies, derived from the Company's transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T™, AdenoVerse™ cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse™ immunotherapies, as well as innovative approaches from our subsidiaries ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics, and Triple-Gene.

"With multiple data read-outs on track for our internal pipeline and partnered programs, we believe 2020 will be an exciting year for Precigen," said Helen Sabzevari, Ph.D., President and CEO of Precigen. "At the same time, we plan to further optimize our portfolio this year through a renewed commitment to financial rigor and fiscal discipline."

"We are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to advance our UltraCAR-T platform as current CAR-T treatments rely on a long, complex, and relatively inefficient manufacturing process that delays treatment for cancer patients and leads to high pricing. By contrast, UltraCAR-T is designed to overcome many of these obstacles by eliminating the need for ex vivo expansion, reducing overall manufacturing time, and enabling patients to be treated with CAR-T therapy only one day after non-viral gene transfer at the cancer center. UltraCAR‑T has the potential to democratize patient care by simplifying this life-saving cancer immunotherapy which should improve availability throughout the world," added Dr. Sabzevari.

Two non-healthcare businesses remain with Precigen and the Company will continue to evaluate strategic and operational options for these businesses.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization.



