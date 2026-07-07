Precinmac LP Announces the Acquisition of Massachusetts-Based Advance Mfg. Co., Inc.

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precinmac LP ("Precinmac" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-complexity precision components, today announced the acquisition of Advance Mfg. Co. ("Advance"), a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of precision machined components, welded fabrications, and assemblies for the defense and commercial aerospace sectors. Advance also produces proprietary hydraulic and computerized torque systems servicing a range of military and commercial jet engine variants. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Advance underscores Precinmac's focus on expanding capabilities, increasing capacity, and providing a differentiated value proposition to customers in the mission-critical markets of commercial aerospace, defense, and space.

Founded in 1961 by Tony Amanti, Advance has built a strong legacy for producing complex, tight-tolerance components and assemblies for some of the industry's most demanding applications. Advance is known for its advanced machining capabilities, experienced workforce, commitment to quality, and long-standing customer relationships across the aerospace and defense markets.

"We approached Advance not only for its manufacturing expertise, but also for the people and culture behind the business. Their commitment to excellence, customer service, and community engagement aligns closely with the values that guide Precinmac every day. We look forward to supporting the team, investing in future growth, and continuing the positive impact Advance has made for its employees, customers, and the community," said Precinmac CEO Eric Wisnefsky.

Advance's capabilities complement Precinmac's existing family of companies, further enhancing the organization's ability to provide comprehensive manufacturing solutions from prototype through production. The addition builds on Precinmac's expertise in precision machining, complex fabrication, assembly, and value-added manufacturing services, while expanding capacity to support growing customer demands.

As part of the transaction, Precinmac adds specialized coating and finishing capabilities through Advance's New England Custom Coaters, Inc. ("NECCI") business, creating additional opportunities to streamline manufacturing workflows and provide customers with more integrated solutions.

"Advance has always been defined by the people who work here, the customers we serve, and the community that has supported us throughout our history," said the Amanti Family, founders of Advance Mfg. Co. "When evaluating the future of our business, finding a partner that respected that legacy was essential. We found that partner in Precinmac. Their commitment to investing in people, preserving strong cultures, and supporting local communities gives us great confidence that our employees and customers will continue to thrive for years to come."

Advance and NECCI will continue operating from their Massachusetts-based facilities, maintaining their commitment to serving customers with the same quality, responsiveness, and technical expertise that have defined each company for decades.

Alantra Partners served as the financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins served as legal counsel to Precinmac. Bulkley Richardson and Gelinas, LLP served as legal counsel to Advance Mfg. Co.

About Precinmac

Precinmac is a leading provider of precision machining, fabrication, assembly, and manufacturing solutions serving aerospace, defense, space, semiconductor, and power generation customers. Located throughout the United States and Canada, Precinmac delivers complex, close-tolerance components and assemblies for mission-critical applications. Precinmac is backed by Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

About Advance Mfg. Co., Inc.

Advance Mfg. Co. is a precision manufacturing company located in Westfield, Massachusetts, specializing in the production of complex machined components and assemblies for aerospace, defense, and other high-performance industries. For more than six decades, the company has built a reputation for quality, technical expertise, and customer-focused manufacturing solutions.

About New England Custom Coaters, Inc. ("NECCI")

NECCI, an Advance Mfg. Co. business, is a premier provider for specialty surface treatments serving the coating needs for the aerospace and defense industry. With over 40 years of delivering customer satisfaction and excellence to top tier manufactures and the United States Department of Defense, NECCI is accredited by the National Aerospace and Defense Contractor Accreditation Program (Nadcap) for Chemical Processing (Painting).

About Centerbridge Partners

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and, as of March 31, 2026, has approximately $47 billion in assets under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com

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SOURCE Precinmac LP