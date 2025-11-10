Precious Metals Market Set to Reach USD 386.16B by 2030, Backed by Rising Industrial Demand and Safe-Haven Investments, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the precious metals market size is valued at USD 290.34 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 386.16 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady 5.87% CAGR. Growth is being supported by investors seeking financial security during uncertain times, along with increasing industrial applications in electronics and renewable technologies. Ongoing central-bank accumulation further highlights gold's lasting importance as a key component of diversified investment strategies.

Looser ETF custody rules and efforts to reduce exposure to the US dollar are attracting institutional inflows, while demand for silver, platinum, and palladium from EV and photovoltaic applications is broadening market revenue. Producers and refiners are increasingly adopting automation and sustainable sourcing to stabilize supply and control costs.

Key Market Dynamics Electrification Boosting Industrial Metal Demand

The shift toward electric mobility is reshaping industrial consumption patterns, lifting demand for silver, platinum, and palladium across automotive electronics. Car manufacturers are diversifying supply contracts and experimenting with substitutes to balance rising costs. This trend benefits refiners and miners catering to the expanding EV ecosystem, particularly in regions driving large-scale vehicle production.

Safe-Haven Demand Strengthened by Global Uncertainty

Growing political tensions and trade disruptions are steering investors toward precious metals as a store of value. Gold remains the primary refuge, while silver and platinum are increasingly used to diversify holdings. Central banks and institutional investors alike view bullion as a stabilizing asset amid unpredictable currency movements and geopolitical shifts, keeping long-term demand elevated.

Precious Metals Segmentation Overview:

By Metal Types:

Gold

Silver

Platinum

Palladium

Other Precious Metals (Rhodium, Iridium, Ruthenium)

By Applications:

Investment (Bars, Coins, ETFs)

Jewellery

Industrial Applications Electronics Automotive Catalysts Chemical Catalysts Photovoltaics

Other Applications (Dentistry, Art, Glass)

By End-user Industry:

Banking and Financial Services

Jewellery Manufacturers

Electronics and Electrical

Automotive Industry

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Chemical Industry

Others

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific remains the top region in the global precious metals trade, driven by strong jewelry demand and expanding industrial use. India continues to dominate gold jewelry production, while China's focus on bullion investment strengthens its financial position. Japan and South Korea add momentum through the use of gold and silver in electronics and semiconductors, keeping the region ahead in both luxury and industrial segments.

North America maintains influence through advanced trading systems and ETF-based investments that enhance bullion liquidity. The U.S. leads with financial innovation, while Canada and Mexico bolster supply through mining and refining. Europe emphasizes ethical sourcing and sustainable production, with Germany, France, and the U.K. reinforcing their roles through manufacturing, craftsmanship, and global bullion trade.

Precious Metals Companies:

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Barrick Mining Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newmont Corporation

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

PJSC Polyus

Fresnillo PLC

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited

Wheaton Precious Metals

Newcrest Mining Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Heraeus Precious Metals

Johnson Matthey

Umicore SA

Metalor Technologies SA

Asahi Refining

Rand Refinery

The precious metals market continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by sustained investment demand, expanding industrial use, and growing emphasis on ethical sourcing. As economic uncertainty and technological innovation reshape global trade, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium remain vital across both financial and manufacturing sectors. With steady diversification of demand and increasing transparency in sourcing, the market is set to maintain stable long-term growth.

