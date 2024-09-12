Precious Sound Launches Iconic Collectible in Silver for Rolling Stones Fans

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's only rock and roll, but the quality of the sound matters. That's the thinking behind the new, limited edition vinyl stabilizer set, created in conjunction with the Rolling Stones.

Fans of the greatest rock and roll band of all time can now experience a new level of listening pleasure, thanks to the stabilizers - specialized weights, which sit on top of a vinyl record, to reduce warping and minimize unwanted vibrations.

The Rolling Stones Stabilizer on a record player. A closer look at the three silver inserts.

Swiss-based music company Precious Sound, which has pioneered playable gold, silver and platinum records, is producing the stabilizer set in collaboration with Bravado—their second collaboration, following a groundbreaking partnership to create Beatles stabilizers. The Stones set features a base stabilizer, with three interchangeable fine silver-plated inserts celebrating over 60 years of musical magic: One insert features their iconic lips logo, treasured by music lovers around the world and across the eras. Another shows the Rolling Stones Vintag 70s logo, while the third salutes their relentless drive for innovation and surprise, with their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

"Few artists can match the Stones in terms of longevity and contribution to the music scene," said Ursina Beerli, CEO and co-founder of Precious Sound. "We're thrilled that we are able to work with them on this must-have for vinyl lovers, celebrating their artistry and musical magic."

Mark Sutton, creative director and co-founder of Precious Sound, added: "We wanted to pay tribute to Mick, Keith and Ronnie's decades of dedication to their art, and the centuries of metalwork skills that go into these stabilizers seemed fitting. We're pushing the boundaries of musical pleasure, enhancing the experience for vinyl lovers worldwide, and couldn't be more delighted to work with the Stones."

Sutton also stressed the longevity of the stabilizers, which are made from recycled metal and issued in sustainable bamboo packaging, but designed to last a lifetime.

The company is producing 1,962 units, individually made and authenticated, to celebrate the year of the band's founding.

They will be available at the Stones's shop on London's famed Carnaby Street - the beating heart of the music world in the Swinging Sixties, and a buzzing destination even today.

Fans can place pre-sale orders on RollingStone.com now, and from September 18 at PreciousSound.com.

About Precious Sound

Precious Sound has pushed the material possibilities of music to create a new medium through which to experience it: playable gold, platinum, and silver records. The first playable gold and silver records we launched in 2024. In the same year, Precious Sound launched its collectibles line of spectacular limited-edition products honoring musical icons and metal craftsmanship, such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The company was formed by Mark Sutton and Ursina Beerli, two friends with deep experience in precious metals and an adoration for music and its emotions. The company is based in Zurich, with a second base in New York, and a production partner in Munich.

Media contact: Ursina Beerli, [email protected], +41795396644

SOURCE Precious Sound