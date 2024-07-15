Precise Connection to Key Projects Offers Intimate Power Supply Services

ZIBO, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "If you encounter any problem of power supply, please don't hesitate to contact us, and we will handle them promptly." On July 12th, personnel from the State Grid Gaoqing County Power Supply Company (managed by State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company) proactively engaged with a director responsible for a key municipal project, a local New Materials Limited, conducting a site visit for its electricity demand and resolving electrical challenges to ensure safe and reliable power supply.

This New Materials Limited, a large company specialized in chemical production and sales in Gaoqing County, faces substantial electricity needs and demanding electrical reliability. Personnel from marketing department of the State Grid Gaoqing County Power Supply Company had a deep communication with the director regarding its actual production conditions during this visit where they proposed capacity enhancements to safeguard client interests based on the electricity load characteristics, taking into account both current and long-term needs. Furthermore, comprehensive inspections were conducted on metering devices, protective equipment, and electrical installations. On-site technical guidance services were provided together with the awareness promotion of electrical safety to ensure electrical security for the production.

"This year, we have taken initiative steps to connect with provincial and municipal key projects, establishing detailed profiles for 41 projects with electricity demand. We maintained weekly communications on their construction progress, focusing on the entire process to achieve seamless advance between project development and electricity," said Niu Chao, personnel of the State Grid Yiyuan County Power Supply Company. To improve the speed and efficiency in key project developments, the company has launched electricity infrastructure projects in advance, extending two 10-kV lines to a total length of 4.6 kilometers to expedite power availability.

Looking ahead, the State Grid Yiyuan County Power Supply Company remains committed to refining the business environment, steadfastly supporting reliable electricity supply for key projects. It intends to persist in organizing deeper personnel visits to companies through the "Four Visits" initiative (visit to the government, project, company, and grid community for understanding electricity demand, providing services, ensuring power supply, and promoting development), fostering close client engagement to address any electrical query, which aims to continuously enhance their sense of electrical gain and satisfaction, ultimately facilitating rapid development of companies.

SOURCE State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company