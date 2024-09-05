Precise Systems Announces Acquisition of Tucson Embedded Systems

Enhances Precise Systems' expertise within Model Based Systems Engineering

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Systems, Inc., a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tucson Embedded Systems, LLC (TES).

Based in Tucson, Arizona, TES is a hardware and software engineering firm specializing in Model Based Engineering (MBE) and, in particular, Model-based Modular Open Systems Approach (MMOSA™), Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE®) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) tools and processes. TES supports commercial customers and Department of Defense end customers, including the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAVAIR) and Program Executive Office Aviation (PEO Aviation) with solutions that are verified under the FACE Technical Standard.

TES's AirWorthy Engineering Systems Unified Modeling (AWESUM®) proprietary software license, available as COTS, is an end-to-end systems development lifecycle tool suite that enables rapid design, development, verification, integration, and certification of embedded mission-critical and safety-critical avionic systems. Furthermore, TES has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III award in support of its Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST) Harmony™ test station, which supports flight safety compliance within NAVAIR.

Scott Pfister, Chief Executive Officer and President of Precise Systems, said, "We are excited to welcome TES employees into Precise as our third add-on acquisition in the last year. TES brings significant capability in the advanced engineering domain and specifically within open architecture software development standards. These capabilities are increasingly in demand across Precise Systems' existing client base and the overall sector. This acquisition deepens our expertise in this area, and we look forward to bringing these solutions and expertise to current and new customers."

TES was founded and owned by Antonio Procopio, Sean Mulholland, and Dennis Kenman. Dennis said, "Since founding TES over 25 years ago, Antonio, Sean, and I have been deeply committed to building a company that delivers cutting-edge technical solutions to our clients while fostering a mission-driven environment where our employees can thrive and grow. This partnership with Precise not only enables us to continue supporting our existing customers but also expands our ability to bring our expertise to a broader range of commercial and Department of Defense clients, on a larger scale."

The acquisition of TES is Precise Systems' third acquisition since commencing its partnership with Bluestone in January 2023.

About Precise Systems

Precise Systems, a solutions-driven company, demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting the warfighter's needs through innovation and expert consultation. It leverages its highly skilled workforce to provide high-end service, focusing on various aspects of defense systems, including network and weapons systems acquisition, maintenance, modernization, and sustainment programs. The company's expertise spans Digital Transformation, Advanced Engineering, Physical Sciences Research, Platform Lifecycle Support, and Technical Services, ensuring comprehensive support for defense programs at every stage of their lifecycle. One of Precise Systems' key strengths lies in its ability to manage complex customer needs effectively. By offering tailored solutions and exceptional service, the company consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations. With a track record of success and a commitment to excellence, Precise Systems continues to be a trusted partner in advancing defense capabilities and supporting the warfighter's mission. Please visit www.GoPrecise.com for more information.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

