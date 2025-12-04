PreciseDxⓇ Presents New Data for PreciseBreastⓇ, an AI Digital Pathology Test to Predict Breast Cancer Recurrence, at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx, the leading innovator behind PreciseBreast, a novel AI digital pathology test, announces the upcoming presentation of three abstracts that further validate the test's ability to assess risk of recurrence in early-stage breast cancer. Ongoing studies aim to demonstrate PreciseBreast's ability to predict treatment benefit.

Three abstracts will be presented during the annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 9-12, 2025, in San Antonio, TX. These presentations underscore the growing momentum and clinical success of PreciseBreast which utilizes our proprietary AI platform to combine AI-enabled image feature data with key clinical factors to deliver a PreciseBreast Score that accurately stratifies patients by recurrence risk.

SABCS-accepted abstracts presented by PreciseDx

PS113-13: Clinical validation of an Artificial Intelligence digital pathology-based prognostic test to predict risk of recurrence using biopsy specimens from patients with invasive breast cancer

  • Author/Presented by: Michael J. Donovan, PhD, MD
  • Poster Presentation: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

PS4-12-28: A novel approach for phenotyping triple negative breast cancer using an Artificial Intelligence digital pathology-based prognostic test to assess recurrence risk and response to therapy

  • Author/Presented by: Nicholas Stanzione MD, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
  • Poster Presentation: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

SABCS-accepted abstract presented by Lankenau Medical Center/Main Line Health

PS3-06-02: Prospective Evaluation of "PreciseBreast" AI Tool in Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer Risk Stratification

  • Author/Presented by: Lankenau Medical Center, Main Line Health, Talar Telvizian, MD
  • Poster Presentation: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

"These results build on our prior publications validating PreciseBreast's clinical and analytical accuracy in early-stage invasive breast cancer by demonstrating the ability to use the patient's biopsy specimen to risk stratify as well as advancing our understanding of patients with triple negative breast cancer," shared Eric Converse, CEO of PreciseDx. "We're particularly excited about the independent, real-world experience at Lankenau Medical Center using PreciseBreast in patients with HR+, HER2- early breast cancer and continuing our collaboration with NSABP to further evaluate PreciseBreast's ability to predict chemotherapy benefit in this population." 

For more information on PreciseBreast or PreciseDx, please visit precisedx.ai.

Media Contact: [email protected]

