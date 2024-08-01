PreciseFP and Holistiplan Launch New Integration and Custom Engagement

New integration and customized engagement simplifies collecting vital tax return data as a part of the client data-gathering process

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistiplan , the industry-leading tax planning software for financial advisors, and PreciseFP , the award-winning client engagement and data-gathering platform from Docupace, today announced a new integration partnership better connecting the two platforms.

PreciseFP and Holistiplan Announce New Integration

"Holistiplan and PreciseFP endeavor to make the process of delivering sound financial planning advice simpler, faster and easier," said Richard Thoeny, executive vice president – Product Strategy for PreciseFP. "This new integration and content engagement, plus the strong partnership between the two companies, will go a long way in delivering that vision to the marketplace."

The integration unlocks valuable functionality across the two software platforms. Users can now have end clients upload their tax returns within PreciseFP's secure client engagements, and then easily export the household data and tax documents into Holistiplan for processing.

Holistipan was the most-requested integration by PreciseFP users and joins a list of 30+ leading wealthtech software companies who integrate with the data-gathering platform. New integrations with FP Alpha , GReminders and Income Lab were announced earlier this year.

PreciseFP is widely recognized in the industry for offering an award-winning client onboarding platform that includes a streamlined, paperless onboarding process through customizable agreements with e-signature capabilities. The platform brings financial advice to the digital age by eliminating the need for client paperwork, and by automating the collection of financial data – significantly enhancing advisor productivity.

In 2023, financial advisors used the PreciseFP platform to gather more than 10.7 million data elements that did not have to be manually captured or rekeyed; moved datasets among integrated platforms more than 67,000 times; facilitated the creation of more than 200,000 client accounts and saved more than 33,000+ hours doing so. By PreciseFP calculations, this means the total amount of money we saved financial advisors in 2023 was greater than $5 million.

Since launching in July 2019, Holistiplan has added over 30,000 subscribers from across the country. Founders Lozer and Pine attribute their rapid growth to the loyalty and valuable feedback from the advisor community. Holistiplan has been voted the #1 tax planning software in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Kitces Report Studies, and the #1 tax planning software in the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 T3 / Inside Information Software Surveys. Holistiplan was also nominated as a finalist in the 2024 Wealthies Awards from WealthManagement.com.

"Integrating Holistiplan with PreciseFP is a game-changer for financial advisors," said Roger Pine CFA, CFP® and CEO of Holistiplan. "This partnership simplifies the tax planning process by allowing seamless data transfer and efficient tax return analysis. Advisors can now spend more time providing comprehensive financial advice and less on manual data entry. We're thrilled about the new capabilities this integration offers, helping advisors enhance their practice and build stronger client relationships."

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software that simplifies tax planning for financial advisors. Within 45 seconds, Holistiplan's OCR technology scans tax returns and creates a white-labeled client-facing Tax Report that highlights opportunities for financial planners and investment advisors. Holistiplan offers scenario analysis, range calculator, client-facing explainers, and property and casualty reviews. Today 30,000 advisors are using Holistiplan's innovative tax planning tools to find opportunities to work with their clients to reduce their client's lifetime tax burden and preserve their wealth. Holistiplan was created by co-founders Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP® in 2019.

Learn more at www.holistiplan.com .

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

