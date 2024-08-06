PreciseFP Launches New Peer Referral Program to Enhance Client Engagement

The program invites anyone and everyone to refer members of their professional network as new users, sharing the benefits they have experienced firsthand. This includes energizing office operations, reducing errors, and increasing conversions from prospects to clients. In 2023, PreciseFP users saved a remarkable 33,734 hours and over $5 million in practice management costs.

"We're lucky enough to have a large community of financial advisors who have built their client engagement and onboarding processes with PreciseFP as the backbone," said Ryan George, chief marketing officer for Docupace. "The greatest compliment PreciseFP can receive is an introduction, and users who refer their peers can unlock exclusive rewards as the people they refer join the platform."

PreciseFP is widely recognized in the industry for offering an award-winning client onboarding platform that includes a paperless onboarding process through customizable client engagements with e-signature capabilities. The platform brings financial advice to the digital age by eliminating the need for client paperwork, and by automating the collection of financial data – significantly enhancing advisor productivity.

New referrals will receive a specialized user onboarding program, accompanied by exclusive discounts. Referrers receive a $100 gift card for each successful referral.

Those looking to make a referral, can do so with this simple online form. The PreciseFP team will handle the onboarding process with a white-glove approach, ensuring a seamless transition for new users.

"We strongly believe our passionate and loyal user community is one of our greatest assets," says Nora Gallegos, financial planning thought leader and community leader for PreciseFP. "This new referral program seeks to solidify our commitment to strengthening this community by providing it with additional fuel for growth."

Important Note: Users can only use a single promotional code at a time and users under enterprise agreements can make but not receive referrals.

About Docupace

PreciseFP was acquired by Docupace in September 2021, advancing the company's mission to deliver an end-to-end wealthtech ecosystem for advisors to engage clients and prospects. Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Docupace Media Contacts:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.