Precisely Brings Agentic-Ready Data to Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, will participate as an exhibitor and featured speaker at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, FL, March 9–11, 2026.

WHAT: Along with customer Entain, one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, Precisely will be at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit to showcase how organizations can achieve Agentic-Ready Data: the highest-quality data that is integrated, governed, and enriched to support AI, automation, and analytics at enterprise scale.

Stop by Booth #727 to see how Precisely helps customers deliver trusted data for AI with:

Software: Precisely Data Integrity Suite for data integration, governance, observability, quality, enrichment, and location intelligence

Precisely Data Integrity Suite for data integration, governance, observability, quality, enrichment, and location intelligence Data: curated business, location, and consumer datasets that add context for more relevant AI outcomes

curated business, location, and consumer datasets that add context for more relevant AI outcomes Data Strategy Consulting: expert advisors that help define and operationalize enterprise data strategies for measurable results

Speaking Session: Precisely: How a Global Gaming Leader Is Closing the Agentic AI Data Integrity Gap

Entain, one of the world's largest global sports betting and gaming groups, operates in digital and retail channels to serve millions of users. To ensure its highly regulated data can power an ambitious AI strategy, Entain is closing data integrity gaps and defining a 3-stage framework for agentic AI readiness. Join this session for practical tips and solutions that can help you map your journey from today's challenges to Agentic-Ready Data.

WHO: Cam Ogden, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Precisely

Paul Bell, Global Head of Data Trust and Integrity, Entain

WHEN: Monday, March 9, 2026 | 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit | Orlando, FL

Room: Osceola D

Exhibit: Precisely Booth #727

MORE INFO: Precisely at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2026

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

