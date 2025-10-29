Precisely Expands Automate Evolve to Simplify SAP S/4HANA Modernization with Support for Fiori and GUI for HTML

New capabilities extend governed workflow automation across all major SAP ERP interfaces, helping enterprises unify hybrid environments and accelerate modernization journeys

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the latest updates to its Automate Evolve platform – expanding automation capabilities for SAP Fiori and SAP GUI for HTML user interfaces. This expansion enables enterprises to simplify the management of hybrid SAP environments with greater efficiency, consistency, and compliance, as they progress on their journey to SAP S/4HANA.

As organizations prepare for SAP's 2027 deadline to migrate from ECC to S/4HANA, many are operating in complex, hybrid environments with a mix of SAP GUI, Fiori, and GUI for HTML interfaces – with new research1 revealing that 54% of companies continue to struggle with mixed user interface environments. This fragmented landscape often slows adoption of automation, increases manual effort, and creates challenges in maintaining compliance with both regulatory mandates like SOX and internal governance controls.

With the latest updates to Automate Evolve, customers benefit from a single, no-code/low-code platform that provides governed workflow automations across ECC and S/4HANA environments and covers all SAP ERP interfaces. By eliminating context switching that comes with managing SAP workflows in complex user environments, and enabling enterprises to scale automation seamlessly, Precisely empowers organizations to achieve efficiency while upholding auditability throughout their SAP modernization journey.

Key benefits include:

Support for SAP Clean Core strategies – help minimize SAP customizations within SAP S/4HANA to align with SAP's modernization best practices

– help minimize SAP customizations within SAP S/4HANA to align with SAP's modernization best practices Complex SAP landscape support – simplify workflows across ECC and S/4HANA during and after migration

– simplify workflows across ECC and S/4HANA during and after migration Future-ready flexibility – scale automation as organizations expand Fiori adoption and adjust their SAP landscape

– scale automation as organizations expand Fiori adoption and adjust their SAP landscape Governed automation across all SAP ERP interfaces – ensure multi-step processes run consistently and remain auditable across SAP GUI, GUI for HTML, and Fiori

– ensure multi-step processes run consistently and remain auditable across SAP GUI, GUI for HTML, and Fiori Compliance and auditability – maintain transparency, control, and governance across all workflows

"As the 2027 deadline draws closer, SAP S/4HANA migration is gaining momentum – but the journey remains highly complex. Organizations are increasingly seeking platforms that deliver consistency across ECC, S/4HANA, and all SAP interfaces," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "By embedding best practice process automation, robust data integrity, and consistent user experiences into their migration plans, our customers are not only empowered to meet the SAP deadline with confidence but are also laying the groundwork for long-term innovation."

Automate Evolve is purpose-built for SAP ERP, delivering a scalable automation platform that supports processes across on-premises, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and SAP Public Cloud environments. By consolidating automation under one platform, Precisely helps customers drive efficiency, strengthen governance, and build confidence in their SAP S/4HANA modernization journeys.

Visit the Precisely team of SAP process automation and data integrity experts at booth 306 during ASUG Tech Connect (November 4 -6) or learn more about Precisely's leading portfolio of process automation solutions for SAP technologies.

1 Transforming SAP® Processes Through Automation: 2026 Trends and Challenges, ASUG & Precisely – research report launching in November 2025

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

