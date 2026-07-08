Precisely Delivers Real-Time Mainframe Software Visibility to the ServiceNow AI Platform

Ironstream™, Precisely's software built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, automatically discovers IBM z/OS software to strengthen compliance, audit readiness, and software asset management

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced Ironstream™ z/OS Software Discovery for ServiceNow software, now available in the ServiceNow Store. ServiceNow customers can now automatically discover mainframe software and bring it into ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) alongside the rest of their IT estate — giving teams a complete, trusted view of their hybrid IT environment including mainframe systems.

Ironstream™ z/OS Software Discovery software runs directly on the mainframe to deliver a complete, continuously updated inventory of z/OS software, automatically synchronizing this data with the ServiceNow CMDB. This gives organizations a reliable, audit-ready system of record for mainframe software — replacing manual processes and giving IT and operations teams the confidence to manage their entire environment from a single source of truth.

"For many organizations, the mainframe remains isolated from the rest of the IT environment," said Marianne Roling, SVP, Global Channel & Ecosystems at Precisely. "With Ironstream™ z/OS Software Discovery, we're bringing trusted mainframe software data into ServiceNow so our customers can reduce risk, simplify compliance, and manage their entire IT environment with greater confidence and control."

Ironstream™ z/OS Software Discovery for ServiceNow software delivers:

Automated Mainframe Software Discovery : Automatically identifies installed z/OS software and brings it into the ServiceNow CMDB.

Automatically identifies installed z/OS software and brings it into the ServiceNow CMDB. Stronger Compliance and Audit Readiness: Provides continuously updated, audit-ready data to support regulatory requirements, vendor audits, and license validation.

Provides continuously updated, audit-ready data to support regulatory requirements, vendor audits, and license validation. No More Manual Tracking: Replaces spreadsheets and manual tracking with automated data collection and synchronization.

Replaces spreadsheets and manual tracking with automated data collection and synchronization. Enterprise-Wide Software Asset Management: Brings mainframe software into your enterprise SAM program.

"Working with Precisely helps our shared customers unlock the full value of the ServiceNow AI Platform," said Molly Fischer, Vice President, ISV Build Partnerships at ServiceNow. "Together, we're combining Precisely's mainframe data integration with ServiceNow's platform capabilities to deliver intelligent, connected experiences that drive real business value, ensuring that critical data from even the most complex enterprise environments is accurate, accessible, and ready to act on."

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Precisely develops and distributes applications, like Ironstream™ z/OS Software Discovery, on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

Learn more about the Ironstream™ z/OS Software Discovery software and explore the solution in the ServiceNow Store.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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SOURCE Precisely Software Limited