Precisely Named a Leader in the Inaugural Aspire Leaderboard for Interaction Experience Management

BURLINGTON, Mass. , Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first-ever Aspire Leaderboard for Interaction Experience Management (IXM). This is the fifth time Precisely has been named a Leader in Aspire Leaderboard categories across the customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) landscape.

The customer experience ecosystem has evolved dramatically in recent years, with advancements in AI and machine learning enabling rapid analysis of high volumes of customer data, and interactive experiences fast becoming an expectation. In recognition of this shift, Aspire created the new IXM category to reflect the evolution of capturing and validating customer data via digital forms management to multi-channel customer engagement. This includes real-time customer data gathering as well as advanced interactions such as personalized video, augmented reality, chatbots, and voice assistants.

In the new IXM Leaderboard, Precisely is praised for its comprehensive customer engagement solutions, including EngageOne™ Communicate, which is called out for uniquely offering a wide range of interactive capabilities, including chatbots and personalized interactive video, via a single platform. EngageOne™ RapidCX, a unified SaaS-based CCM solution, is also recognized as being an industry first for personalizing, automating, and auditing customer communications in data-intensive, highly regulated industries.

Aspire further acknowledges the company's robust data integrity solutions, which allow customers to easily leverage accurate, consistent, and contextual data to power its CCM and CXM products. This unique combination allows for hyper-personalized, trustworthy communications to be delivered across a wide variety of messaging channels including bespoke video, chatbots, dynamic PDFs, and more.

"Precisely empowers companies with the ability to seamlessly connect data integrity with customer engagement through powerful solutions like its RapidCX and Communicate platforms." said Kaspar Roos, Founder and CEO at Aspire. "Their leadership in this space reflects a deep understanding of the future of customer engagement and the evolving need for highly bespoke, secure communications."

The Precisely portfolio of customer engagement solutions empower businesses to provide a seamless customer experience through data-driven, personalized communications, smart self-service platforms, and the ability to rapidly adapt communications as market and customer needs change. Dedicated solutions support even highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, health care, and telecommunications, where companies often face pressure to offer dynamic, personalized experiences while managing increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

"This recognition by Aspire underscores our unique approach to customer engagement - empowering businesses with end-to-end solutions that combine data integrity with the delivery of powerful customer communications," said Greg Van den Heuvel, Executive Vice President and General Manager – Customer Engagement Solutions at Precisely. "We're proud to support customers in highly regulated sectors to harness trusted data for secure, hyper-personalized interactions, giving them a competitive edge without compromising on governance."

Precisely has received recognition for its leadership across additional Aspire Leaderboards, including the following:

AnyPrem CCM Software – for CCM solutions that can be deployed either on-premises or in a hosted cloud environment

– for CCM solutions that can be deployed either on-premises or in a hosted cloud environment Communications Experience Platform (CXP) – for managed solutions that combine traditional CCM offerings with capabilities from adjacent fields of expertise

for managed solutions that combine traditional CCM offerings with capabilities from adjacent fields of expertise CCM-CXM Communications Outsourcing – for providers who design, manage, produce, and fulfil communications on behalf of their customers

for providers who design, manage, produce, and fulfil communications on behalf of their customers Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM – for cloud-native CCM solutions delivered as SaaS, hosted and managed directly by the provider

