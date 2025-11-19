Precisely Announces Gio™ AI Assistant and Data Catalog Agent in the Data Integrity Suite

New conversational AI and intelligent automation capabilities bring speed, simplicity, and scalability to data management – backed by a trusted AI foundation





BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced Gio™ AI Assistant in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite. Gio introduces a conversational interface that helps users discover, monitor, cleanse, govern, and enrich data across the Precisely Data Integrity Suite by simply describing what they want to do.

The launch also includes Precisely AI and Agentic Fabric, the shared foundation that unifies, enables, and governs AI across the Data Integrity Suite. Building on the AI Ecosystem for Data Integrity, it delivers on Precisely's vision of connecting trusted data and governed AI across platforms, now brought to life in the Suite through intelligent agents and conversational assistance.

Together with Gio, Precisely is delivering the first specialized AI Agent for the Suite, the Data Catalog Agent. This and future agents will automate repetitive, manual data management tasks while keeping organizations firmly in control through clear governance and security boundaries.

"Managing enterprise data has come a long way, yet it still requires coordination across people, tools, and processes," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "Gio, the Data Catalog Agent, and the AI and Agentic Fabric take that next step, making it as easy as having a conversation while ensuring every action aligns with the governance, compliance, and trust models our customers depend on."

With Gio, users can describe what they want to do in plain language, such as "find and tag sensitive data." Gio interprets these requests and activates the right AI agent to complete the task, streamlining work that once required coding or deep platform expertise.

The Data Catalog Agent automates the identification and tagging of personally identifiable information (PII) and critical data elements (CDEs), enabling quicker, more consistent governance. Additional agents will follow in the coming weeks, extending automation across other data management workflows within the Suite.

The AI and Agentic Fabric provide a framework that connects AI capabilities across the Data Integrity Suite. It supports customer choice of AI models, and helps ensures transparency and compliance through auditable workflows and secure controls.

Together, Gio the Data Catalog Agent, and the AI and Agentic Fabric demonstrate Precisely's commitment to transparent, explainable, and compliant AI that meets organizations where they are and aligns automation with real-world governance needs.

Key benefits include:

Speed and simplicity: Gio turns complex data management tasks into quick, natural interactions.

Gio turns complex data management tasks into quick, natural interactions. Scalable automation: The Data Catalog Agent automates ongoing data cataloging tasks such as documenting and classifying PII and CDE, to help keep your data compliant and connected.

The Data Catalog Agent automates ongoing data cataloging tasks such as documenting and classifying PII and CDE, to help keep your data compliant and connected. Choice and control: Customers define the guardrails, maintaining visibility and governance over AI use.

These releases continue Precisely's momentum in AI-driven data integrity, following recent innovations such as AI-powered rule generation, natural language interfaces, and flexible large language model (LLM) support within the Data Integrity Suite.

Learn more about the Precisely Data Integrity Suite and its new AI capabilities.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

