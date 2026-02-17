Precision AQ expands senior leadership team to strengthen global AI, data strategy, evidence synthesis and economic modelling capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision AQ, a global commercialisation partner built to guide life science innovators through commercial complexity, today announced the appointment of two new leaders who will accelerate the company's international growth and enhance delivery of AI-enabled, data-driven solutions for global biopharma partners.

The new senior leadership appointments are:

Yahya Anvar, Senior Vice President, Data Strategy & AI, and Emma Hawe, Senior Vice President, Managing Director - Evidence Synthesis & Decision Modeling

Emma Hawe , Senior Vice President, Managing Director—Evidence Synthesis & Decision Modelling, who will lead evidence synthesis, advanced statistical analysis, and economic modelling that inform market access and Health Technology Appraisal (HTA) decision making within the Access Consulting and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) teams. Emma brings over 25 years of experience across evidence generation and applied statistics and is currently the Chair of the HEOR Excellence—Methodology Award for The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR).

Yahya Anvar , Senior Vice President, Data Strategy & AI, will focus on strengthening Precision AQ's data foundation, advancing AI-enabled delivery, and facilitating faster, insight-driven decision making across the business. He brings decades of experience spanning AI, advanced analytics, and enterprise data strategy across life sciences and healthcare.

Together, Emma and Yahya bolster Precision AQ's evidence, analytics, and technology capabilities—strengthening the company's footprint in the EU, expanding its global reach, and enhancing its ability to deliver precise commercialisation solutions to biopharma partners worldwide.

"Access to innovation is never guaranteed, especially as real-world data expands and global regulatory expectations evolve. Emma's depth of experience in evidence and modelling will be pivotal in helping our clients navigate these pressures and strengthen their market access strategy," said Jake Graetz, Chief Business Officer. "As Precision AQ accelerates its growth across international markets, Yahya's expertise in AI and data strategy positions us to translate complex insights into precise, scalable solutions for our clients."

About Precision AQ

Precision AQ is the commercialisation partner of choice for biopharma innovators, market access leaders, and brand strategists. Trusted by all 30 of the world's top pharmaceutical companies, and leading biotechs, we specialise in transforming complex data into clear, actionable strategies that accelerate access to innovation, including launching 450+ drugs across all therapeutic areas. At Precision AQ, we believe access is enabled by evidence, empathy, and precision.

To learn more about Precision AQ's global capabilities, visit www.precisionaq.com or follow Precision AQ International or Precision AQ on LinkedIn.

Media contacts

Gurjit Chahal

Tel: +44 (0) 7917 796 836 (International media enquiries)

Email: [email protected]

Genevieve Britton

Tel: +1 617 807 4284 (US media enquiries)

Email: [email protected]

