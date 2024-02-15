Precision Diagnostics and Testing Technology Advancements: Growth Opportunities in Increased Adoption of Genomic Screening, Big Data and AI Augmentation & Discovery of Novel Biomarkers

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advancements in Precision Diagnostics and Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Precision diagnosis in today's healthcare is pivotal, tailoring treatment to individual patients based on genetic, molecular, and environmental factors. This targeted approach enhances accuracy, enables early detection and targeted treatment, minimizes trial-and-error treatment, and optimizes therapeutic outcomes.

By leveraging advanced technologies and personalized data, precision diagnosis empowers healthcare professionals to make informed decisions, improving patient care and fostering more effective and efficient healthcare delivery.

Cutting-edge precision diagnostic technologies are transforming the medical science and patient care landscape. These advanced methods meticulously analyze biological samples, such as blood, tissue, and genetic material, to accurately diagnose a range of diseases and conditions. The importance of precision diagnostic technology in healthcare lies in its ability to precisely identify diseases, reduce misdiagnoses, prevent unnecessary treatment, and enhance the effectiveness of targeted therapies. Ultimately, this contributes to improved patient outcomes.

Technology advancements around genomic sequencing, multi-omics, and AI and Big Data integration have boosted this space's growth.

This research service focuses on identifying different emerging technologies that enable precision diagnosis, key participants working on different technologies, and the applicability of precision diagnosis across different disease areas.

The report identifies 3 growth opportunities for precision diagnosis that could potentially transform the market.

Top 3 Growth Opportunities

Increased Adoption of Genomic Screening

Big Data and AI Augmentation

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers

Key Questions Answered

What are the drivers and challenges for precision diagnostics and testing development?

How can precision diagnosis transform diagnosis across different disease areas?

What does the mitochondrial therapeutics funding and partnership scenario look like?

Who are the main precision diagnostics and testing innovators?

What are the R&D trends in this space?

What are the key growth opportunities?

Key Market Dynamics

Public and Private Funding are Promoting Precision Diagnostics Development

Precision Diagnostics Companies' Partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Scope and Segmentation

Utility of Precision Diagnostics

Liquid Biopsy in Precision Diagnosis

Predictive Genetic Testing as an Effective Tool for Precision Testing

Pharmacogenomics in Precision Diagnosis

Technological Advancements in PCR

Emerging Technologies Bolstering Precision Testing

Emerging Technologies Enabling Precision Testing/Diagnosis

Precision Diagnostics: Application across Different Diseases

The Role of Precision Testing in Oncology

Technologies Enabling Precision Testing/Diagnosis for Oncology

Novel Biomarkers Enabling Precision Medicine

Microfluidic Devices Enabling Precision Medicine

Innovation Spotlight - Precision Testing Technology for Oncology

Recent CDx Approvals - Cancer Therapy Selection

Infectious Diseases - The Need for Precision Testing

Precision Testing Enables Infectious Disease Surveillance and Management

Emerging Technologies for the Precision Testing of Infectious Diseases

Molecular Diagnostics Enabling Precision Testing/Diagnosis for Infectious Diseases

Multiplex Molecular POC Testing Enabling Precision Medicine

Innovation Spotlight - Precision Testing Technology for Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases - Challenges with Diagnostics

How Precision Testing Helps Overcome Current Diagnostic Challenges

Blood-based Biomarkers to Improve Neurodegenerative Disease Assessment

Technologies Enabling Precision Testing/Diagnosis for Neurological Diseases

Innovation Spotlight - Precision Testing Technology for Neurological Diseases

CVDs - Current Testing Challenges and the Way Forward

Molecular Diagnostics Enabling Precision Testing/Diagnosis for CVDs

Innovation Spotlight - Precision Testing Technology for Neurological Diseases

Genetic/Rare Diseases - Challenges With Diagnosis

How Precision Testing Helps Overcome Current Diagnostic Challenges in Genetic/Rare Diseases

Technologies Enabling Precision Testing/Diagnosis for Genetic/Rare Diseases

Enablers of Precision Diagnostics

Enablers of Precision Diagnosis

AI and ML in Precision Testing

Application

Big Data Analytics in Precision Testing

R&D Focus

Strategic Imperatives to Bolster Precision Testing

