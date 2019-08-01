Precision For Medicine Launches Biospecimen Solutions Offering With Acquisition Of ProMedDx And GLAS

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, part of Precision Medicine Group, announced it has acquired leading biospecimen providers ProMedDx and GLAS, significantly expanding its capabilities and expertise in the biospecimen solutions space. With the acquisitions, Precision now offers an unmatched level of scientific understanding, high-quality specimen solutions, and global scale.

The addition of ProMedDx and GLAS establishes an unrivaled biospecimen solutions platform within Precision, which operates one of the largest biorepositories in the world. ProMedDx is known throughout the diagnostics industry for its high-quality biofluid specimens; GLAS is a leader in tissue-based samples. With an expanded sourcing network and client base, along with an enhanced global laboratory infrastructure, Precision can effectively leverage its unique insight as a scientific solutions provider to supply clients with hand-selected, fit-for-purposes specimens for R&D, biomarker development, and companion diagnostics.

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical development organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Combining two world-class biospecimen organizations, across all specimen types, Precision further enhances its abilities to enable life science innovators with scientifically robust services to accelerate the pace of discovery, development, and commercialization of biomarkers.

ProMedDx is led by founders Jim Boushell and Jim Sperzel; GLAS is led by founder and pathologist Dr. Cullen Taylor.

Commenting on the significance of the acquisitions, Precision for Medicine President Chad Clark explains, "We believe in the power of biomarkers to lead to novel, life-changing therapies, and we remain dedicated to providing unmatched scientifically grounded global services. By bringing ProMedDx and GLAS into the Precision family, we are proud to offer unparalleled, global biospecimens solutions while also expanding our footprint in the exploding Massachusetts and North Carolina biotechnology sectors."

In describing Precision's unique capabilities, ProMedDx co-founder Jim Boushell comments, "Precision's reputation as an expert in biomarker sciences is a real differentiator—having been in the specimen industry for over 20 years, I can attest there are no other companies that possess Precision's level of scientific understanding or breadth of solutions. We are thrilled to be joining Precision and leveraging its translational and scientific expertise to deliver the highest quality solutions to the biopharmaceutical and diagnostic industry."

Dr. Cullen Taylor of GLAS adds, "Clearly, the life sciences industry relies heavily upon medical and scientific insight. However, this expertise is often in short supply in biospecimen provision. It's why we founded GLAS. By teaming up with Precision, we are able to expand this on-the-ground medical expertise to a highly advanced and expansive lab and clinical network—a hugely important distinction in the biospecimen industry."

