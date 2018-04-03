Precision Heliparts - Australia and LORD Corporation Sign Distribution Agreement for Aerospace Products

"PHP-AU is pleased to be recognized as a value-added distributor by LORD Corporation under the new agreement. Being recognized as an Authorized Distributor gives us access to LORD Corporations unique product line which further enhances PHP-AU's support of the Bell series aircraft," said PHP-AU's Director of Sales Jordan Webber.

"Appointing PAG as one of our authorized distributors is part of our strategy to achieve better customer satisfaction by letting our customers have better access to our quality products," said Bernie Chan, LORD Asia A&D Director of Marketing and Sales. "As a distributor, PHP-AU will maintain stock locally to ensure our customers in Australia have more choices to reduce their inventory, operating costs, and respond quickly to AOG."

About Precision Aviation Group:

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry. With nine locations and more than 260,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore, PAG uses its distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain, and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed- and Rotary-wing aircraft through: Precision Heliparts – PHP (www.heliparts.com); Precision Aircraft Services – PAS (www.pas-pag.com); Precision Accessories & Instruments – PAI (www.precisionaccessories.com); Precision Heliparts Canada – PHP-C (www.heliparts.ca); Precision Accessories & Instruments Canada – PAI-C (www.precisionaccessories.ca); PHP-Instruments & Accessories – PHP-LA (www.heliparts.la); Precision Heliparts – Latin America (www.precisionaviationgroup.com/php-br); Precision Aero Technology – PAT (www.precisionaerotechnology.com); Precision Heliparts – Australia – PHP-AU (www.precisionheliparts.com.au); Precision Accessories & Instruments – Australia (PAI-AU) (www.precisionaccessories.com.au); Precision Heliparts Singapore (PHP-S); and Precision Aviation Controls, Inc. – PAC (www.precisionaviationcontrols.com). PAG subsidiaries have MRO capabilities on over 35,000 products, including accessories, avionics, engine components, hydraulics, instruments, NDT, starter/generators, and wheels/brakes (www.precisionaviationgroup.com).

