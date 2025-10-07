Precision in Pharma Labeling: Avoiding Recalls, Reprints and Compliance Warnings, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why errors occur in pharmaceutical labeling and packaging, uncovering the structural reasons behind them. Attendees will gain insight into why traditional proofreading workflows are no longer viable in high-volume, high-stakes pharma environments. The featured speakers will discuss the technical limitations of widely used comparison tools. The speakers will also share how live text and structured reading order impact compliance and readability.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma labeling is a critical but complex process where even small oversights can have major regulatory and financial consequences.

When verification processes are spread across multiple systems, even the most careful teams can struggle to maintain consistency and catch critical issues before they go to market. The challenges often arise from fragmented workflows that lack cohesion across tools and teams.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will highlight why traditional methods, including side-by-side PDF comparisons, copying into spellcheckers or using Word Compare, are falling short. They'll explore how fragmented workflows not only increase the risk of errors but also break the audit trail needed for compliance.

Attendees will hear examples from the field, including costly, but avoidable labeling mistakes at major pharma companies, to underscore why shifting to intelligent, software-driven content verification is essential for accuracy, traceability and regulatory confidence.

This 60-minute webinar will walk through:

How common workflows using tools like Adobe Compare or Word Compare introduce blind spots

The hidden risks of disconnected processes, from layout reviews to barcode checks and spellchecking

Real-world examples where minor oversights led to reprints, recalls or compliance warnings

Why ensuring live text and proper reading order is essential for traceability

Register for this webinar to learn why errors occur in pharmaceutical labeling and packaging, uncovering the structural reasons behind them. You'll also gain clear, practical steps to build a safer and more reliable workflow.

Join experts from Schlafender Hase, Jamie Reid, Inside Sales Manager; and Vineed Ravindranath, Account Executive, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Precision in Pharma Labeling: Avoiding Recalls, Reprints and Compliance Warnings.

