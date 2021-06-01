Precision NanoSystems joins Danaher's Life Sciences Platform

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI) has been acquired by Danaher Corporation's Life Sciences platform. PNI is a global leader in technologies and solutions for the development of genetic medicines, including mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. PNI will join Danaher's Life Sciences platform and will be complementary to other businesses in the platform, including Cytiva and Pall.

"PNI has advanced a number of exciting innovations and we're thrilled to welcome this talented team," says Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive. "As mRNA has matured as a successful technology in some COVID vaccines, we're seeing huge potential for this technology to accelerate other therapies. The work done so far by the PNI team will also enable our customers at Cytiva and Pall to take a huge step forward in advancing their science to improve the lives of patients."

James Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Precision NanoSystems, says: "Over the last 10 years PNI has been a leading technology company, enabling the development of genetic medicines. Joining Danaher's Life Sciences platform allows our world-class team to accelerate and expand the work we are doing to support our customers with comprehensive technology platforms and the expertise to manufacture transformative medicines for the benefit of humanity. With the global reach of the Danaher Life Sciences platform and customers who are leaders in biotechnology, this is an incredible opportunity to bring PNI's innovations to market and expand our impact."

The overall mRNA therapeutics and vaccines market is growing rapidly, and accelerated with the development of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. It is anticipated that mRNA technology will be used to develop other vaccines and to treat other conditions of high unmet medical need, such as cancer and genetic diseases.

At present, most mRNA therapies and other types of genetic medicines in clinical development are designed to be delivered with the help of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). PNI's Genetic Medicine Toolkit, including its proprietary GenVoyTM LNP delivery platform and NanoAssemblrTM microfluidic-based nanoparticle manufacturing platform, enables rapid development of genetic medicines. PNI's validated technologies increase stability, efficacy, yield, and quality of non-viral genetic medicines, and lower the barrier to develop these important medicines.

PNI is developing a new center of manufacturing excellence in Vancouver, which will proceed as planned. When complete, the biomanufacturing center will further advance Canadian therapeutic and vaccine manufacturing capabilities, broaden the domestic life sciences sector, create new jobs in the region, and foster a new generation of scientific talent.

The acquisition of PNI and its 150 associates follows Cytiva's recent acquisition of Vanrx.

For more information on Cytiva's and Pall's mRNA portfolios, see:

https://www.pall.com/en/biotech/vaccine-production.html

https://www.cytivalifesciences.com/solutions/bioprocessing/products-and-solutions/mrna-manufacturing

About Pall

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

Or follow us on social media:

LinkedIn Twitter Facebook

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 8,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pall Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pall.com

