Precision Pollination Leader BeeHero Named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for 2023

The honor recognizes the company's use of breakthrough managed pollination technology and data-driven insights to future-proof global food supply

FRESNO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeHero , the pioneer of data-driven precision pollination, today announced it was named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 List . The annual list, which features the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges, honored BeeHero for its data-driven Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) solution helping to future-proof global food supply.

BeeHero provides growers with an innovative solution to manage the pollination of vital food crops and increase their crop yields by providing a previously unattainable scope of data and level of transparency into beehives. The pollination of most of the world's crops relies on insects, the most important of which - the honey bee - is experiencing a colony collapse rate of about 40% annually. BeeHero addresses this existential challenge with its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) solution. The company's plug-and-play, unintrusive sensors collect audio and biological data inside beehives to monitor the status of each colony. BeeHero then leverages its proprietary AI and machine learning analysis to provide crucial information for both beekeepers and growers that improves pollination and crop yields, lowers bee mortality rates, and enhances bee health. This provides growers with real-time visibility into the pollination of their fields, as well as the ability to measure and quantify its effectiveness, overcoming the limitations of current practices for pollination management. For beekeepers, BeeHero offers unprecedented real-time insights into the state of their hives, helping them maintain strong and healthy colonies.

"We are honored to be included on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for 2023," said Omer Davidi, CEO & Co-Founder of BeeHero. "Our mission to eliminate the challenges of insufficient and inefficient pollination while improving bee welfare is now becoming a top priority globally as humanity searches for ways to help ensure global food security. BeeHero will continue to provide actionable, data-backed insights to beekeepers, growers, and stakeholders worldwide, setting the highest standard for data-driven precision pollination. After a successful few years of providing Precision Pollination as a Service in the US, this year we are expanding to additional crops and geographies as we help feed the growing population sustainably and nutritiously. Equally important is the unprecedented wealth and breadth of data that BeeHero collects, which can benefit the agricultural industry in a variety of ways."

This honor follows a pattern of accelerated growth for BeeHero in which the company has generated 270% YoY growth and tens of millions of dollars in revenue, becoming the largest pollination provider worldwide. The company also recently completed an oversubscribed $42M Series B funding round. BeeHero has received additional notable recognitions for its groundbreaking work and technology over the past year, including being listed in the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 , being a recipient of The New York Times' 2022 Good Tech Awards , and numerous other high-profile awards.

The companies on the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list were selected by CNBC's editorial staff and its Disruptor 50 Advisory Council based on a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative information. Learn more about why BeeHero was selected as one of the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 here .

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and low-cost IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) results in better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. BeeHero's precision pollination solution rapidly evolves into the backbone of the data-driven approach needed to build a resilient and future-proof sustainable agriculture ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Palo Alto, California and R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel.

